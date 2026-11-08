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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Delhi's Najafgarh; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed

A massive fire broke out at a Delhi factory on Sunday, prompting 25 fire tenders to deploy. No casualties have been reported so far.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Delhi's Najafgarh; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Delhi's Najafgarh; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 8, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Sunday. The blaze took place near the cremation ground in Nangli Sakrawati, prompting the fire department to deploy 25 fire tenders to contain it.

According to officials, the incident was reported at approximately 4:21 pm on Sunday, after which two water tenders, two water bowsers, and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) were dispatched to the site.

“Once our teams assessed the situation and saw how severe the fire was, we classified it as a 'Make-4' incident at around 4:40 pm. This prompted us to immediately deploy additional resources and vehicles to the scene,” a fire official said.

“We were pushing hard to get the fire under control, and by 5:25 p.m., we had successfully contained it to a ‘medium-category’ incident. It took a massive effort; we deployed 25 units in total, bringing in 16 water trucks, a hydraulic lift and multiple support teams to get the job done,” he said.

Senior fire department officials were present at the scene to oversee the operation, with joint teams working in coordination to combat the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time as there is no official confirmation so far. “An assessment of the damage and a probe into the fire incident will be conducted after the fire is contained completely,” officials said.

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TAGGED:

NAJAFGARH FACTORY FIRE
DELHI GARMENT FACTORY FIRE
NANGLI SAKRAWATI FIRE

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