ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Delhi's Najafgarh; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Delhi's Najafgarh; 25 Fire Tenders Deployed ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Sunday. The blaze took place near the cremation ground in Nangli Sakrawati, prompting the fire department to deploy 25 fire tenders to contain it.

According to officials, the incident was reported at approximately 4:21 pm on Sunday, after which two water tenders, two water bowsers, and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) were dispatched to the site.

“Once our teams assessed the situation and saw how severe the fire was, we classified it as a 'Make-4' incident at around 4:40 pm. This prompted us to immediately deploy additional resources and vehicles to the scene,” a fire official said. “We were pushing hard to get the fire under control, and by 5:25 p.m., we had successfully contained it to a ‘medium-category’ incident. It took a massive effort; we deployed 25 units in total, bringing in 16 water trucks, a hydraulic lift and multiple support teams to get the job done,” he said.