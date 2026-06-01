ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Fish Market In Cuttack, Goods And Cash Worth Lakhs Destroyed

Cuttack: A massive fire broke out at a fish warehouse near Press Chhak in Odisha’s Cuttack late at night, destroying cash, documents and goods worth lakhs of rupees, officials said on Monday.

Upon receiving the information, 35 firefighters equipped with modern firefighting equipment, along with five fire tenders, rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the flame. However, the exact cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The intensity of the fire was such that firefighters continued operations for over four hours, while flames also spread to a nearby paint shop, complicating rescue efforts. Fire department officials said chemicals stored inside the paint shop increased the intensity of the fire, while limited access to the roof further created operational challenges.

Fish trader Mohan Sahoo claimed that five shops were gutted in the incident. “Five shops were destroyed. The fire brigade arrived around 45 minutes after we informed them. Since banks were closed on Sunday, sale proceeds were kept inside the warehouse,” Sahoo said.