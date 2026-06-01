Odisha: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Fish Market In Cuttack, Goods And Cash Worth Lakhs Destroyed
The fire broke out late at night, destroying cash and goods worth lakhs. The firefighting operations continued for hours.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Cuttack: A massive fire broke out at a fish warehouse near Press Chhak in Odisha’s Cuttack late at night, destroying cash, documents and goods worth lakhs of rupees, officials said on Monday.
Upon receiving the information, 35 firefighters equipped with modern firefighting equipment, along with five fire tenders, rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the flame. However, the exact cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
The intensity of the fire was such that firefighters continued operations for over four hours, while flames also spread to a nearby paint shop, complicating rescue efforts. Fire department officials said chemicals stored inside the paint shop increased the intensity of the fire, while limited access to the roof further created operational challenges.
Fish trader Mohan Sahoo claimed that five shops were gutted in the incident. “Five shops were destroyed. The fire brigade arrived around 45 minutes after we informed them. Since banks were closed on Sunday, sale proceeds were kept inside the warehouse,” Sahoo said.
He claimed that cash and goods worth around Rs 13.85 lakh belonging to him were destroyed in the fire. “Documents, fish stock and equipment inside the shop were completely burnt. Other shops also had business transactions worth Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakhs, and those losses are also significant,” Sahoo added.
Warehouse owner Montu Behera said he rushed to the spot after being informed about the fire late at night. “As soon as I received information, I came out and saw the warehouse engulfed in flames. The fire was so intense that entering the godown to remove goods or cash was impossible,” he said.
Fire department officials said efforts were underway to fully control the blaze. “The chemicals inside the paint shop increased the intensity of the fire. Also, lack of access to the rooftop made firefighting operations more challenging. However, the fire will be brought under control soon,” an official said.
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