Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Apartments Housing MP Flats

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, which houses several flats for members of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. On being informed, teams from the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire and initiate relief operations.

The fire was first noticed at 1.20 pm, and six fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot, police said. Located on Dr Bishambhar Das Marg, within 200 metres of the Parliament, Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha members.

"My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is about to be married in a matter of months, and all the jewellery, gold, and clothes we had bought are also inside. My wife and one of my children also suffered burn injuries. They have been taken to the hospital.. We have no clue how the fire started. My house is on the third floor," Vinod, a resident of the apartment, quoted as saying by a news agency.