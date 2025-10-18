ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi Apartments Housing MP Flats

Located on Dr Bishambhar Das Marg, Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha members. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Raging fire in the Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi.
Raging fire in the Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments, which houses several flats for members of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. On being informed, teams from the fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the fire and initiate relief operations.

The fire was first noticed at 1.20 pm, and six fire tenders have been dispatched to the spot, police said. Located on Dr Bishambhar Das Marg, within 200 metres of the Parliament, Brahmaputra Apartments is a residential complex for Rajya Sabha members.

"My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is about to be married in a matter of months, and all the jewellery, gold, and clothes we had bought are also inside. My wife and one of my children also suffered burn injuries. They have been taken to the hospital.. We have no clue how the fire started. My house is on the third floor," Vinod, a resident of the apartment, quoted as saying by a news agency.

Slamming the Delhi government, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Saket Gokhale shared on X, "HUGE FIRE at Brahmaputra Apartments at BD Marg in Delhi. All residents are Rajya Sabha MPs. Building is 200 meters from Parliament. NO FIRE BRIGADE SINCE 30 mins. Fire still burning & RISING. Fire engines missing despite repeated calls. Have some shame @DelhiGovDigital."

Further information is awaited.

  1. Also Read
  2. Fire Engulfs Three Coaches Of Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Train In Punjab; Passenger Injured
  3. SC Allows Sale And Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR During Diwali

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT
RAJYA SABHA MP FLATS
SAKET GOKHALE
DELHI FIRE DEPT
FIRE AT BRAHMAPUTRA APARTMENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.