ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire At Car Showroom In South Delhi, Seven Injured

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in South Delhi's Saidulajab area on Friday, gutting several vehicles and injuring seven persons. Officials said around 15 to 20 people trapped inside the building were safely evacuated.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lakshya Singhal said the fire was brought under control and a search operation is underway to determine if anyone else is trapped in the building. He said around 20 people were rescued from the showroom. Seven of them were injured and were taken to hospitals for treatment. While four of the injured were admitted to Max Hospital, three were admitted to Madan Mohan Hospital.

Singhal said at around 3:45 pm, he was informed about a fire at the Kia showroom located opposite the metro station. The fire department, police, and other agencies were immediately dispatched to the spot. Singhal said he and the Station House Officer (SHO) also reached the spot.

A fire had broken out at a shop in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh late on Thursday night. Upon receiving information, the Delhi Fire Department immediately dispatched fire tenders to the spot. Given the severity of the fire, the number of fire engines was gradually increased, and a total of 22 units were engaged to douse the flame.