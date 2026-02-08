Seized Evidence In High Profile Cases Feared Destroyed As Massive Fire Engulfs Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory
The fire broke out in a first-floor computer room, likely due to an electrical short circuit. The blaze was controlled after three hours.
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) in Nampally, Hyderabad, damaging computer systems, raising concerns over the safety of crucial evidence of several cases. Officials said that the fire erupted on Saturday morning in a computer room on the first floor of the G+2 FSL building, where physical and digital evidence from multiple investigations was stored.
According to officials, nearly 40 to 50 computers, several laptops, hard drives, scanners, printers, documents, and pen drives were destroyed in the blaze. Nampally police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine whether the fire was accidental or if there was any conspiracy behind the incident.
TGFSL Director Shikha Goel said that the incident came to light around 10.30 am when a staff member noticed thick smoke billowing out of the computer and software engineer's room. Employees immediately rushed out of the building. An attendant of the lab attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher, but failed. He fell ill due to heavy smoke inhalation.
She said that the fire department personnel and an 108 ambulance rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert. The attendant was given first aid by 108 emergency staff and later shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Firefighters deployed six fire engines and battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it completely under control.
A robotic firefighting machine was also used during the operation. Based on preliminary investigation, a fire department official said they suspected an electrical short-circuit caused the fire.
Prima facie, it appears that the fire started in the electrical switchboard of the room, the official said. However, the exact cause was under investigation, the official added. A complaint has already been lodged with the police for taking up an immediate investigation into the incident, Goel said.
Senior officials, including Fire Department DG Vikram Singh Mann, Hyderabad North Range DIG Shweta Reddy, and police personnel, were present at the site and supervised the rescue operations.
Sikha Goel said, "The case-related property and FSL equipment are safe, and we are assessing the extent of the damage."
Fire DG Vikram Singh Mann stated that the first fire engine reached the scene within five minutes of receiving information. "We suspect the fire may have started due to an electrical short circuit at the switchboard in the computer room. Since it was a computer and software section, electronic equipment and furniture were destroyed. At this stage, I cannot confirm which case evidence has been damaged," he said.
Hyderabad District Fire Officer Sridas confirmed that the chemical laboratory material stored on the second floor was not affected.
When asked about sensitive evidence, including material related to the phone-tapping case, Khairatabad DCP Shilpavali said that questioning staff on that issue was not a priority during rescue operations.
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy demanded that the state government make a statement on the fire incident. He said, "This is a matter of serious concern. We have come to know that data related to the investigation was there in the computers, and they got burnt. The government should make a clear statement."
The government should make it clear whether back-up is there for the burnt computers or not, he said, hoping that an alternative to technical and forensic evidence was available. He claimed evidence and data related to high-profile cases, including cash-for-vote and telephone-tapping, were there in the FSL.
