ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad: Two Killed, Several Injured In Massive Fire In Residential Building; Probe Ordered

Ghaziabad: At least two people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey building in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad, late on Tuesday night. Police said the incident took place near Birbal Chowk, within the Khoda police station area, at around 11 pm.

The fire started in the parking area on the ground floor, allegedly due to a short circuit in vehicles parked there. The flames quickly spread to other parts of the building, filling it with thick smoke and triggering panic among residents. Officials said that nearly 150 people from over two dozen families were living in the building at the time. As the fire intensified, many residents immediately informed the police and fire department.

Police said that after receiving the alert around midnight, the Khoda police station rushed to the spot and alerted the fire department. Around 10 fire engines were deployed. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours and brought it under control late at night. The intensity of the fire made the rescue operation challenging.