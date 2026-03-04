Ghaziabad: Two Killed, Several Injured In Massive Fire In Residential Building; Probe Ordered
Around 150 people were evacuated as firefighters battled flames for hours. Authorities have ordered a detailed probe into the fire safety lapse.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Ghaziabad: At least two people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey building in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad, late on Tuesday night. Police said the incident took place near Birbal Chowk, within the Khoda police station area, at around 11 pm.
The fire started in the parking area on the ground floor, allegedly due to a short circuit in vehicles parked there. The flames quickly spread to other parts of the building, filling it with thick smoke and triggering panic among residents. Officials said that nearly 150 people from over two dozen families were living in the building at the time. As the fire intensified, many residents immediately informed the police and fire department.
Police said that after receiving the alert around midnight, the Khoda police station rushed to the spot and alerted the fire department. Around 10 fire engines were deployed. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours and brought it under control late at night. The intensity of the fire made the rescue operation challenging.
Several residents suffered burn injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. Two seriously injured persons later died during treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Others were referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for better care, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Eight to 10 people sustained minor injuries and are said to be stable, police said.
Chief Fire Officer Raul Pal said that all occupants were safely evacuated. Hindon DCP Nimish Patil confirmed that a detailed investigation has been ordered. Authorities are also examining the building's fire safety and security arrangements.
