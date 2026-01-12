ETV Bharat / state

Eight-Year-Old Boy Killed, Several Shops Gutted In Major Fire In Himachal's Solan; Rescue Operations Underway

Solan: An eight-year-old child died, and two others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh late Sunday night, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Solan Manmohan Sharma has ordered the probe by the subdivision administration into the fire that took place at the main market in Arki around 2.45 am and gutted several shops. He also directed the officials to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously.

Eyewitnesses said they informed the fire department to control the blaze as soon as they noticed the flames. “However, continuous cylinder blasts made the firefighting difficult, and the fire was not completely under control even by 7 am,” they said.

Six fire tenders and water tankers from Arki, Banlagi, Solan, Nalagarh, Baluganj, and Ambuja Cement Company were called to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops and houses.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that two people were injured in the fire. They are being treated at the Arki Civil Hospital. The local administration has been instructed to provide them with appropriate assistance.

Sharma confirmed the death of an eight-year-old boy, Priyansh, in the fire incident and stated that two people were being treated at the Arki Civil Hospital. “Immediate assistance has been provided to the deceased's family. The district administration has been ordered to investigate the fire,” he said.

The DC said the fire brigade acted swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading and minimise damage. “This old building was made of wood, which is why the fire spread rapidly. The fire brigade has brought the fire under control, and relief and rescue operations are underway,” he said.

Earlier, police told the media that some people were trapped inside the building, prompting the administration to call the teams from the Home Guards, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to assist the firefighters in rescuing the trapped persons.