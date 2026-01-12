Eight-Year-Old Boy Killed, Several Shops Gutted In Major Fire In Himachal's Solan; Rescue Operations Underway
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Solan Manmohan Sharma ordered a probe into the incident, while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to expedite relief measures.
Solan: An eight-year-old child died, and two others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh late Sunday night, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Solan Manmohan Sharma has ordered the probe by the subdivision administration into the fire that took place at the main market in Arki around 2.45 am and gutted several shops. He also directed the officials to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously.
Eyewitnesses said they informed the fire department to control the blaze as soon as they noticed the flames. “However, continuous cylinder blasts made the firefighting difficult, and the fire was not completely under control even by 7 am,” they said.
Six fire tenders and water tankers from Arki, Banlagi, Solan, Nalagarh, Baluganj, and Ambuja Cement Company were called to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops and houses.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that two people were injured in the fire. They are being treated at the Arki Civil Hospital. The local administration has been instructed to provide them with appropriate assistance.
Sharma confirmed the death of an eight-year-old boy, Priyansh, in the fire incident and stated that two people were being treated at the Arki Civil Hospital. “Immediate assistance has been provided to the deceased's family. The district administration has been ordered to investigate the fire,” he said.
The DC said the fire brigade acted swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading and minimise damage. “This old building was made of wood, which is why the fire spread rapidly. The fire brigade has brought the fire under control, and relief and rescue operations are underway,” he said.
Earlier, police told the media that some people were trapped inside the building, prompting the administration to call the teams from the Home Guards, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to assist the firefighters in rescuing the trapped persons.
CM Sukhu expressed grief
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the fire incident and directed that relief and rescue operations be expedited.
“The tragic incident of fire in another market is extremely painful. The news of the untimely demise of an innocent child in this accident is heartbreaking,” he wrote on Facebook in Hindi.
“My deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time. Praying God to rest the departed soul in peace and give the family strength to endure this unbearable grief. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. This irreparable loss is a deep shock to all of us,” the CM adds.
Local MLA Sanjay Awasthi was also present at the scene and is in constant communication with the CM. “This tragic incident occurred in Arki Bazaar. A child, a resident of Bihar, has died. The child was rescued from the fire but died on the way to the hospital,” he said.
He added, “The fire has caused significant damage. 10 to 15 shops and homes were damaged. The administration is working to find people at the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but strong arrangements are needed to prevent such incidents in the future, and work will be done to correct the shortcomings that were observed today.”
On the other hand, State BJP President Rajiv Bindal and Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap also expressed grief over the incident. “The terrible incident has shaken the entire state. The untimely death of the child is extremely tragic. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable pain,” they said.
They urged the administration to continue the search for the missing people on a war footing and to provide all possible assistance to the affected families immediately.
Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and MP Anurag Thakur also expressed deep sorrow over the incident. They extended their condolences to the family of the deceased child and prayed for the speedy and safe recovery of the injured and missing people.
The BJP leadership said immediate steps should also be taken for the rehabilitation and compensation of the traders and families who have suffered heavy financial losses in this tragedy.
