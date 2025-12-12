Massive Fire At Bar In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, No Casualties
Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at a bar and restaurant in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar's Satya Vihar locality on Friday.
As thick smoke billowed into the air, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and prevent it from spreading to establishments nearby. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Narayan Das said the fire station's control room received an alert about the fire at 8:50 am. Initially two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the vehicles reached there by 9:15 am. He said as per initial probe, it has come to fore that the bar and restaurant did not possess the mandatory licence to serve liquor. "The establishment did not also have the necessary fire safety measures in place," Das said.
He said the fire personnel battled the blaze for nearly an hour before it was completely doused. "It was a huge challenge for our team to battle the blaze but the personnel worked hard and succeeded in achieving the objective after an hour," he said.
Das said the firefighters had to break into the building as the bar and restaurant is located on the top floor of a building which houses several other business establishments.
Debasish Patel, Bhubaneswar Excise Superintendent said the restaurant and bar was not granted a licence by the Excise Department which does not have any information on whether liquor was served there.
While officials suspect an electric short circuit or operational lapse as the cause of the fire, a detailed investigation into the incident will be carried out soon. Reports said, the fire reduced the bar to ashes.
On the other hand, locals alleged that the bar had been operating without a valid licence. They said apart from liquor, hookah was also served to customers at the bar. Police have cordoned off the area and initiated a probe into the cause of the fire and whether the establishment possessed a valid licence.
The incident comes days after a much more severe and devastating fire at a nightclub which claimed the lives of 25 people. It also raises concerns over functioning of bars and nightclubs in the country which it has been alleged on numerous occasions, flout norms while compromising on safety.
