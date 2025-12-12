ETV Bharat / state

Massive Fire At Bar In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, No Casualties

Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at a bar and restaurant in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar's Satya Vihar locality on Friday.

As thick smoke billowed into the air, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and prevent it from spreading to establishments nearby. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Narayan Das said the fire station's control room received an alert about the fire at 8:50 am. Initially two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the vehicles reached there by 9:15 am. He said as per initial probe, it has come to fore that the bar and restaurant did not possess the mandatory licence to serve liquor. "The establishment did not also have the necessary fire safety measures in place," Das said.

He said the fire personnel battled the blaze for nearly an hour before it was completely doused. "It was a huge challenge for our team to battle the blaze but the personnel worked hard and succeeded in achieving the objective after an hour," he said.

Das said the firefighters had to break into the building as the bar and restaurant is located on the top floor of a building which houses several other business establishments.