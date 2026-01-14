ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed In Suspected Explosion While Clearing Bushes In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: A powerful explosion rocked Habibi Nagar in the Bara Bazar OP area of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Tuesday, killing three people, including two women and a man. The incident triggered panic in the locality. Police and administrative officers have been deployed at the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Rashida Parveen (wife of Mustaq), Nanhi Parveen (wife of Saddam), and Saddam (son of Yunus). According to preliminary information, local residents were clearing bushes in the area when the explosion occurred. It is suspected that an explosive substance, possibly an old bomb or abandoned explosive material, was buried in the bushes and detonated during the cleaning process.

Police said one of the women was sitting near a boundary wall. They were basking in the sun due to the cold weather when she was caught in the blast.