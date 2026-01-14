Three Killed In Suspected Explosion While Clearing Bushes In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh
The incident triggered panic in the locality. Police and administrative officers have been deployed at the spot.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Hazaribagh: A powerful explosion rocked Habibi Nagar in the Bara Bazar OP area of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Tuesday, killing three people, including two women and a man. The incident triggered panic in the locality. Police and administrative officers have been deployed at the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Rashida Parveen (wife of Mustaq), Nanhi Parveen (wife of Saddam), and Saddam (son of Yunus). According to preliminary information, local residents were clearing bushes in the area when the explosion occurred. It is suspected that an explosive substance, possibly an old bomb or abandoned explosive material, was buried in the bushes and detonated during the cleaning process.
Police said one of the women was sitting near a boundary wall. They were basking in the sun due to the cold weather when she was caught in the blast.
Soon after the incident, a large crowd gathered at the site, and chaos prevailed in the area. Officers-in-charge from four police stations, two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), the dog squad, and the technical team of Hazaribagh police rushed to the spot. A detailed investigation is currently underway.
IG (Operations) Michael Raj confirmed that two women and one man lost their lives in the explosion, including a married couple. He said the exact cause and nature of the blast are being thoroughly investigated. “Only after the investigation is completed will it be clear what kind of explosive was involved,” he said.
So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding the type of explosive used. Local residents and officials have also refrained from speculating on the cause. Police are examining the incident from all angles to ascertain the circumstances leading to the explosion.
Read More: