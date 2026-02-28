ETV Bharat / state

Massive Explosion In Kakinada Village, 18 Charred To Death

Samaralakota: A massive explosion occurred in Vetlapalem village of Samaralakota mandal in Kakinada district. The blast is suspected to have taken place at a firecracker manufacturing unit. According to reports, the incident happened while the workers were making the fireworks. 18 people have been burnt to death in the incident, apart from several injured. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

It is also reported that several others are still trapped inside the factory.