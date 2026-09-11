ETV Bharat / state

Massive Explosion At TMC Leader's House In Bengal, No Casualty

Baruipur: A massive explosion at a two-storey house belonging to Trinamool Congress leader Dwijen Mondal in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday night badly damaged the structure, triggering panic in the area. No casualties were reported, police said.

The impact of the blast was so severe that the windows were shattered while the shutters and sheets of corrugated tin were thrown off and the debris landed on the adjacent property.

Atish Biswas, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Baruipur Police District, said, "An explosion occurred last night. It appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder blast. Fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene immediately and forensic experts are also expected to collect samples from the site."

Some locals claimed that the explosion was caused by a large quantity of bombs hoarded in the house but police confirmed that no explosives were recovered from the premises. Locals also claimed that many residents of nearby houses felt unwell due to the deafening noise, smoke, and panic.