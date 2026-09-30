Massive Explosion At MRPL Shakes Mangaluru's Jokatte, Windows Rattle At Airport
An explosion at MRPL in Mangaluru shook buildings and houses in surrounding areas, with tremors also felt at Mangaluru International Airport, reports Vinod Pudu.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Mangaluru: A powerful explosion at the Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) premises on Wednesday morning triggered panic among residents in nearby areas, with buildings and houses in Jokatte and even the administrative office of Mangaluru International Airport shaking from the impact.
The blast was confirmed to ETV Bharat by MRPL Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rudolph Noronha.
Following the explosion, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the refinery premises, which was clearly visible for several kilometers around the area.
Sources said the intensity of the blast caused tremors in the administrative office of the nearby Mangaluru International Airport, as well as in houses and buildings across the surrounding Jokatte area.
Locals stated that doors and windows rattled for some seconds in the Jokatte Gram Panchayat building situated adjacent to the industrial area, and in surrounding homes. In several places, glass panes shattered and fell, they said.
Upon learning about the incident, MRPL's internal fire brigade and safety personnel rushed to the spot and launched operations to bring the situation under control.
Company PRO Rudolph Noronha confirmed that the explosion occurred within the MRPL premises and stated that a team of experts is investigating whether the incident was caused by a technical glitch or pressure within the unit.
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