ETV Bharat / state

Massive Explosion At MRPL Shakes Mangaluru's Jokatte, Windows Rattle At Airport

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the refinery after the explosion ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: A powerful explosion at the Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) premises on Wednesday morning triggered panic among residents in nearby areas, with buildings and houses in Jokatte and even the administrative office of Mangaluru International Airport shaking from the impact.

The blast was confirmed to ETV Bharat by MRPL Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rudolph Noronha. Following the explosion, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the refinery premises, which was clearly visible for several kilometers around the area. Sources said the intensity of the blast caused tremors in the administrative office of the nearby Mangaluru International Airport, as well as in houses and buildings across the surrounding Jokatte area.