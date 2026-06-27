ETV Bharat / state

Massive Explosion At 'Illegal' Firecracker Factory In Gujarat Injures Five

Kheda: A massive explosion rocked an illegal firecracker factory in Kapadvanj town of Gujarat’s Kheda district, injuring over five people. According to eyewitnesses, the blast triggered a fire and widespread panic among residents, as it shoke the ground and tremors were felt up to 10 kilometres.

Emergency teams quickly reached the spot and doused the fire while police launched an investigation into the incident.

Locals reported that the explosion was so powerful that the roofs and windows of houses within a four-kilometre radius were damaged. They noted that there appeared to be no safety measures in place at the factory.