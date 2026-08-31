Massive Explosion At Firecracker Warehouse In UP's Kaushambi; Damages Nearby Houses, Casualties Feared
Officials are searching through debris for people who may be trapped, while the administration works to determine the final casualty figures.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Kaushambi: A massive explosion took place at a firecracker warehouse on the border of Pipri and Puramufti police station areas in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Monday, causing panic in the area and damaging several nearby houses.
More than four people are feared to have been killed or injured in the incident, although the administration has not yet officially confirmed the number of casualties.
The explosion occurred around 11 am at a firecracker warehouse reportedly operating under the name Aditya, located on the border of the Pipri and Puramufti police station areas.
The blast was reportedly so powerful that it damaged several houses in the surrounding area, and some were destroyed. The explosion triggered panic and chaos among residents.
Rescue Operation
Following the incident, cries and panic were reported at the site. Police and administrative officials immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the explosion.
Rescue teams launched an operation after reports suggested people might be trapped under the debris. Fire brigades from all three tehsils of the district have also been called to the site.
The administration has not yet officially confirmed the number of people killed or injured.
Circle Officer Shivank Singh said that sounds of explosions were heard after a house caught fire in Manouri market.
"After receiving information about the incident, the police team reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations. Fire brigades from all three tehsils of the district have been called to the site. The exact number of casualties will become clear later. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway," Singh said.
Police and administration have increased security at the site, with rescue operations currently the priority.
Officials are also investigating the cause of the explosion and determining how many firecrackers were stored inside the warehouse.
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