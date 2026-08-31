ETV Bharat / state

Massive Explosion At Firecracker Warehouse In UP's Kaushambi; Damages Nearby Houses, Casualties Feared

Police at the site of a massive explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Kaushambi: A massive explosion took place at a firecracker warehouse on the border of Pipri and Puramufti police station areas in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Monday, causing panic in the area and damaging several nearby houses.

More than four people are feared to have been killed or injured in the incident, although the administration has not yet officially confirmed the number of casualties.

The explosion occurred around 11 am at a firecracker warehouse reportedly operating under the name Aditya, located on the border of the Pipri and Puramufti police station areas.

The blast was reportedly so powerful that it damaged several houses in the surrounding area, and some were destroyed. The explosion triggered panic and chaos among residents.

Rescue Operation

Following the incident, cries and panic were reported at the site. Police and administrative officials immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the explosion.