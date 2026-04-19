18 Dead In Massive Explosion At Private Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
The severity of the explosion was such that the tremors caused by it could be felt across a radius of around 10 km.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Virudhunagar: Around 18 people have reportedly been killed in a massive explosion at a privately owned firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar.
Police said the explosion took place on Sunday afternoon at the firecracker manufacturing unit located in Kattunar Patti in Virudhunagar district. The tremors caused by the exploding firecrackers were felt across a radius of approximately 10 kilometres. Six persons were critically injured in the mishap and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze. The unit is reportedly wned by Muthu Manickam, a resident of Govindanallur. It is reported that at least four rooms in the factory were gutted in the mishap.
விருதுநகர் மாவட்டம் கட்டனார்பட்டியில் ஏற்பட்ட பட்டாசு ஆலை வெடி விபத்தில் பலர் உயிரிழந்துள்ள துயரச் செய்தி மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள்.— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 19, 2026
மீட்புப் பணிகளை விரைவுபடுத்திக் கண்காணிக்கவும், பாதிக்கப்பட்ட குடும்பங்களுக்கு ஆறுதல்…
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion. In a post on X, he said, "The tragic news that many people have lost their lives in the firecracker factory explosion in Kattanarpatti, Virudunagar district is very painful. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have requested Honorable Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to immediately rush to the scene to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and console the affected families. As soon as I came to know about this, I contacted the District Collector and instructed him to coordinate all necessary assistance."
Officials said given the severity of the explosion, the toll could rise further.
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