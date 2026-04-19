ETV Bharat / state

18 Dead In Massive Explosion At Private Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar: Around 18 people have reportedly been killed in a massive explosion at a privately owned firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar.

Police said the explosion took place on Sunday afternoon at the firecracker manufacturing unit located in Kattunar Patti in Virudhunagar district. The tremors caused by the exploding firecrackers were felt across a radius of approximately 10 kilometres. Six persons were critically injured in the mishap and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze. The unit is reportedly wned by Muthu Manickam, a resident of Govindanallur. It is reported that at least four rooms in the factory were gutted in the mishap.