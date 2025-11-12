ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Two Killed, Two Missing After Massive Explosion At A Pharma Company In Bharuch

Bharuch: At least two people were killed, 19 others injured, and two remain missing after a massive explosion triggered a devastating fire at a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat’s Bharuch district late Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place in the Saykha Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in the Vagra taluka of Bharuch district, they said. The impact of the blast was felt up to six kilometres away. Following the incident, the fire department rushed to the spot, and after seven hours of efforts, the fire was brought under control. According to the fire department, eight fire engines were deployed at the spot to douse the flame.

A massive explosion occurred at a pharma company in Bharuch (ETV Bharat)

According to officials, the injured workers were rushed to hospitals in Vagra, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar for treatment. The explosion has caused severe damage to nearby chemical and pharmaceutical units. Following the explosion, glass panes shattered, structures were destroyed, and a parked tanker caught fire on the Saykha Road.

Eyewitnesses said that multiple explosions echoed for 15 to 20 seconds. The sound of the blasts was heard as far as Dahej, Ambeta, Kadodara, and Vagra. Locals said that tremors were felt in Saykha and surrounding villages, including Tantrala, Amarpur, and Tankari.