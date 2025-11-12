Gujarat: Two Killed, Two Missing After Massive Explosion At A Pharma Company In Bharuch
The blast at the pharmaceutical company destroyed nearby units and caused damage across multiple villages.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST|
Updated : November 12, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Bharuch: At least two people were killed, 19 others injured, and two remain missing after a massive explosion triggered a devastating fire at a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat’s Bharuch district late Tuesday night, officials said.
The incident took place in the Saykha Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in the Vagra taluka of Bharuch district, they said. The impact of the blast was felt up to six kilometres away. Following the incident, the fire department rushed to the spot, and after seven hours of efforts, the fire was brought under control. According to the fire department, eight fire engines were deployed at the spot to douse the flame.
According to officials, the injured workers were rushed to hospitals in Vagra, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar for treatment. The explosion has caused severe damage to nearby chemical and pharmaceutical units. Following the explosion, glass panes shattered, structures were destroyed, and a parked tanker caught fire on the Saykha Road.
Eyewitnesses said that multiple explosions echoed for 15 to 20 seconds. The sound of the blasts was heard as far as Dahej, Ambeta, Kadodara, and Vagra. Locals said that tremors were felt in Saykha and surrounding villages, including Tantrala, Amarpur, and Tankari.
Officials from the fire department, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), and district administration coordinated rescue operations throughout the night. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Vagra and the local police inspector were among the first to reach the site.
Officials said that the explosion could have been caused by a chemical leak or an explosion due to increased pressure. However, the forensic investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause. Local industrialists said that such accidents have increased in the Saykha GIDC over the past few years.
Police have taken possession of the bodies of the deceased and sent them to Bharuch Civil Hospital for postmortems. Officials said that violations of safety regulations will also be investigated. Legal action will be taken against industry operators if they fail to comply, police added.
Following the incident, the labour organisations have demanded that the government mandate regular safety audits in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries to prevent such accidents in the future.
Saykha village sarpanch Jaivir Singh Raj alleged administrative negligence, saying that many companies were operating beyond their permitted scope and that regular inspections could have prevented the tragedy. Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) official Sunil Patel confirmed that environmental samples were collected, and further investigation into the company’s operations is underway.
