Massive Drive To Clear Footpaths From Encroachments Begins In Bengaluru
It is not a blanket eviction of street vendors, but a targeted attempt to remove encroachments from roads where pedestrian movement is high.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday launched a massive drive to clear encroachments from footpaths across Bengaluru.
The enforcement drive is being carried out jointly by civic agencies, traffic police and municipal authorities. Officials are issuing notices before eviction while they remove temporary structures and goods from footpaths. Police have been deployed to maintain law and order wherever necessary.
While a few vendors operating with valid permissions, such as licensed tea carts, have been granted exemptions, authorities said
The campaign has drawn mixed responses from the public. While several residents welcomed the move, saying it will make footpaths safer and improve traffic flow, others, particularly small vendors, expressed concern over the loss of livelihood.
In some locations, authorities witnessed both resistance and voluntary compliance during the eviction drives. Officials believe restoring footpaths will help reduce traffic bottlenecks caused by pedestrians forced onto carriageways.
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said clearing footpaths is a crucial step towards improving pedestrian safety and easing traffic congestion.
"The drive will mainly focus on clearing footpaths along Bengaluru's arterial and sub-arterial roads, which together account for nearly 2,000 km of the city's road network. Bengaluru has an estimated 13,000 km of roads with constructed footpaths. According to an official estimate, about 20 to 30 per cent of pedestrian pathways have been encroached upon by shops, carts, vendors and other obstructions," he said.
The minister clarified that the government was not carrying out a blanket eviction of street vendors, but only removing encroachments from major roads where pedestrian movement is high.
"Bengaluru records nearly 300 pedestrian deaths every year. The Supreme Court has also directed authorities to ensure safe footpaths. Vendors can continue their business at suitable locations away from arterial roads," he added.
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