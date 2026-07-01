ETV Bharat / state

Massive Drive To Clear Footpaths From Encroachments Begins In Bengaluru

An anti-enroachment drive being carried out in Bengaluru ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday launched a massive drive to clear encroachments from footpaths across Bengaluru. The enforcement drive is being carried out jointly by civic agencies, traffic police and municipal authorities. Officials are issuing notices before eviction while they remove temporary structures and goods from footpaths. Police have been deployed to maintain law and order wherever necessary. While a few vendors operating with valid permissions, such as licensed tea carts, have been granted exemptions, authorities said The GBA staff cleared footpaths in some areas of Bengaluru on Wednesday (ETV Bharat) The campaign has drawn mixed responses from the public. While several residents welcomed the move, saying it will make footpaths safer and improve traffic flow, others, particularly small vendors, expressed concern over the loss of livelihood.