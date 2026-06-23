ETV Bharat / state

Mass Resignations By GTA Members Leave Hills Administration Paralysed

Darjeeling: The resignation of 15 council members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has effectively paralysed the administrative framework of the Hill region.

Those who have recently resigned include Uday Dewan (Sukhiapokhri-Manebhanjan), Rajesh Chauhan (Rangbul-Dhotria), Lakpa Namgel Bhutia (Rango-Todey-Jaldhaka), Kamal Subba (Pedong), Mailash Rai (Mirik-Thurbo-Duptin), Senora Namchu (Chibo-Tashiding), Mani Prasad Rai (Takling-Peshok), Nuri Sherpa (Tung-St. Mary's), Bikash Rai (Holmes-Bhalukhop), Dawa Tenji Sherpa (Algarah-Dalapchand), Kumar Sharma (Lava-Lingsay), and Paresh Tirki (Sukna-Panighata). The list also includes Norden Sherpa, Hemanta Rai, and Lakpa Namgel Bhutia (representing Constituency No. 4).

Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa said that although he learnt about the resignations on social media, he is yet to formally accept any resignation letters in accordance with established rules. "Resignations must be submitted following the due process of a disciplined political party — a procedure that was not followed in this instance," he added.

Addressing a gathering in Kurseong during his first visit to North Bengal on June 16, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that an investigation into corruption within the GTA would be conducted. Thapa resigned as the chief executive of the GTA the next day, followed by several council members gradually tendering their resignations. Three members resigned on June 18, 12 on Sunday, and three on Tuesday.