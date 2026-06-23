Mass Resignations By GTA Members Leave Hills Administration Paralysed
BGPM president and former GTA chief executive Anit Thapa said that he is yet to formally accept any resignation letters in accordance with established rules.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Darjeeling: The resignation of 15 council members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has effectively paralysed the administrative framework of the Hill region.
Those who have recently resigned include Uday Dewan (Sukhiapokhri-Manebhanjan), Rajesh Chauhan (Rangbul-Dhotria), Lakpa Namgel Bhutia (Rango-Todey-Jaldhaka), Kamal Subba (Pedong), Mailash Rai (Mirik-Thurbo-Duptin), Senora Namchu (Chibo-Tashiding), Mani Prasad Rai (Takling-Peshok), Nuri Sherpa (Tung-St. Mary's), Bikash Rai (Holmes-Bhalukhop), Dawa Tenji Sherpa (Algarah-Dalapchand), Kumar Sharma (Lava-Lingsay), and Paresh Tirki (Sukna-Panighata). The list also includes Norden Sherpa, Hemanta Rai, and Lakpa Namgel Bhutia (representing Constituency No. 4).
Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa said that although he learnt about the resignations on social media, he is yet to formally accept any resignation letters in accordance with established rules. "Resignations must be submitted following the due process of a disciplined political party — a procedure that was not followed in this instance," he added.
Addressing a gathering in Kurseong during his first visit to North Bengal on June 16, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that an investigation into corruption within the GTA would be conducted. Thapa resigned as the chief executive of the GTA the next day, followed by several council members gradually tendering their resignations. Three members resigned on June 18, 12 on Sunday, and three on Tuesday.
Of the total of 50 GTA members, 45 are directly elected, and five are nominated by the Governor. Thapa-led BGPM has 33 members, Ajay Edwards' Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) six, one from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and five independent members.
Thapa said the time has come to fulfil the BJP's pledge, as he believes that stepping down from his position is the right decision in the interest of the people of the Hills. "We are a disciplined party. Just as there is a process for appointments, there is a procedure for submitting resignation letters. It is necessary to strengthen Raju Bista's voice for the sake of the Hills, and we must move forward unitedly to pursue our ethnic demands," he added.
Edwards described the resignations as calculated "drama" designed to evade investigations into corruption. He alleged that those who had previously embezzled GTA funds are now attempting to portray themselves as champions of the Gorkhaland cause.
He claimed that these members are resigning in haste out of fear of the probe into corruption. "Individuals deeply involved in corruption are now pretending to be genuine proponents of Gorkhaland. Those within the GTA who have not indulged in corruption have nothing to fear, and we will continue the legal battle against those corrupt," he said.
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