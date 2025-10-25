Mass Phone Blasts In Luggage Cabin Intensified Kurnool Bus Fire, Forensic Experts Say
Forensic experts, who visited the spot, said that 400 mobile phones being transported in the luggage cabin blasted at once intensifying the flames.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Amaravati: Explosion of hundreds of mobile phones being transported in the luggage cabin of the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus is the likely reason for the bus to catch fire which claimed the lives of at least 20 people in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Friday. The tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday when the Bengaluru-bound private bus went up in flames after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool.
Forensic teams have initially identified explosion of hundreds of mobile phones in the luggage cabin which increased the severity of the accident and led to heavy loss of life. Initial investigation, as per police, has revealed that as soon as the bus hit the two-wheeler, its oil tank lid burst and petrol started leaking. At the same time, the two-wheeler got stuck under the bus, and the bus dragged it for some distance.
It has been learned that the luggage cabin of the bus contained more than 400 mobile phones, and all the batteries in the phones exploded due to the high heat. The fire later spread to the passenger compartment above the luggage cabin. As a result, those in the seats and berths directly above the luggage cabin did not have time to escape as per investigators. That is why most of the people in the seats and berths in the front of the bus lost their lives, said the forensic teams that examined the scene and the burnt bus.
Loud noise due to battery explosion
According to investigators, a loud noise was made when all the batteries in the luggage cabin exploded at once. With this, the driver stopped the bus, got out of the window next to his seat, and went to the back, then fled from there. The bus was already engulfed in thick smoke and flames. Although the passengers trapped inside the bus tried to escape, their efforts were in vain as the emergency door on the right side did not open.
Transport of goods against the rules
The private transport company owning the ill-fated bus has also come under scanner for transporting goods in violation of norms. No goods other than their personal luggage should be transported in passenger vehicles. In the Kurnool incident, too, it was initially found that the reason for the increase in the severity of the accident was the explosion of mobile phones. Usually, the upper part of mobile phones is made of plastic, and the batteries are made of lithium. The plastic burns in seconds. If lithium catches fire, it explodes.
DNA Tests Key As Forensic Experts Rummage Through Charred Remains
With the bodies of those who died in the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus accident turned into lumps of flesh and piles of ash, DNA tests will be key to determining which body belongs to whom. It is likely to take more than 48 hours for these reports to come. Until then, it will not be possible to hand over the bodies to their families.
Under the leadership of Kurnool Medical College Forensic HOD Dr. Sai Sudheer, Dr. Brahmaji Master, and Dr. Nagarjuna, six forensic doctors and 10 PGs took samples from 19 bodies for DNA tests and performed post-mortem examinations. The forensic teams collected other samples, including soft tissue (cells), bone marrow, and other samples required for DNA tests.
To match the samples, blood samples should be taken from the parents, children, and siblings of the deceased. So far, 12 people have been collected. All of these have been sent for DNA tests. All the reports will be analyzed once they arrive. Special teams have been formed under the leadership of AP Forensic Laboratory Director G. Palaraju to complete the tests as soon as possible.
Burned Before They Could Escape
The bodies of those who died in the bus accident were burned beyond recognition. According to investigators, the passengers were in a deep sleep when the fire engulfed them, making it impossible to understand what happened. Even though some tried to escape, the flames that surrounded them in seconds and the thick smoke that made it impossible to breathe caused people to collapse and burn.
The sleeper was left like lumps of flesh between the berths. The scenes of the bodies being pulled between the berths and the body parts being separated are heartbreaking. A body was seen with half of it sticking out of the bus window. It seems that after half of its body came out while trying to jump down, it lost consciousness and was burned in the window.
A passenger named Ramesh called his younger sister Rajeshwari a few minutes before his death and told her that the bus was engulfed in flames. With this, Rajeshwari and her husband rushed to Kurnool from Hyderabad. Ramesh's entire family had already been engulfed in fire, so she wept bitterly at the scene.
Holding on to her heart
Along with Ramesh, a native of Nellore, his wife Anusha, and two children died in the accident. When they were caught in the fire, Anusha held on tightly to her heart to save her daughter Manvita. As soon as she got down from the upper berth, the fire intensified. As a result, Anusha, along with the daughter in her arms, was burned to a pulp. Many people shed tears after seeing the scene of the mother hugging her daughter, and also burning.
The police found a body in the luggage deck at the bottom of the bus. It is not clear how the body got into the luggage deck, where there were no passengers except for the luggage.
Several bodies were found lying in the narrow passageway between the berths on either side of the train. Despite their desperate efforts to save their lives, they appeared to have lost consciousness and collapsed due to the thick smoke. Many believe that if there had been a way out, they would have all survived.
Read More: