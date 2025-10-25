ETV Bharat / state

Mass Phone Blasts In Luggage Cabin Intensified Kurnool Bus Fire, Forensic Experts Say

Forensic officials collect samples and examine burnt articles from a private bus that caught fire at Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool, killing several passengers, on Friday, October 24, 2025. ( IANS )

Amaravati: Explosion of hundreds of mobile phones being transported in the luggage cabin of the Vemuri Kaveri Travels bus is the likely reason for the bus to catch fire which claimed the lives of at least 20 people in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool on Friday. The tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday when the Bengaluru-bound private bus went up in flames after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool. Forensic teams have initially identified explosion of hundreds of mobile phones in the luggage cabin which increased the severity of the accident and led to heavy loss of life. Initial investigation, as per police, has revealed that as soon as the bus hit the two-wheeler, its oil tank lid burst and petrol started leaking. At the same time, the two-wheeler got stuck under the bus, and the bus dragged it for some distance. Forensic officials collect samples and examine burnt articles from a private bus that caught fire at Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool, killing several passengers, on Friday, October 24, 2025. (IANS) It has been learned that the luggage cabin of the bus contained more than 400 mobile phones, and all the batteries in the phones exploded due to the high heat. The fire later spread to the passenger compartment above the luggage cabin. As a result, those in the seats and berths directly above the luggage cabin did not have time to escape as per investigators. That is why most of the people in the seats and berths in the front of the bus lost their lives, said the forensic teams that examined the scene and the burnt bus. Loud noise due to battery explosion According to investigators, a loud noise was made when all the batteries in the luggage cabin exploded at once. With this, the driver stopped the bus, got out of the window next to his seat, and went to the back, then fled from there. The bus was already engulfed in thick smoke and flames. Although the passengers trapped inside the bus tried to escape, their efforts were in vain as the emergency door on the right side did not open. Forensic officials collect samples and examine burnt articles from a private bus that caught fire at Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool, killing several passengers, on Friday, October 24, 2025. (IANS) Transport of goods against the rules The private transport company owning the ill-fated bus has also come under scanner for transporting goods in violation of norms. No goods other than their personal luggage should be transported in passenger vehicles. In the Kurnool incident, too, it was initially found that the reason for the increase in the severity of the accident was the explosion of mobile phones. Usually, the upper part of mobile phones is made of plastic, and the batteries are made of lithium. The plastic burns in seconds. If lithium catches fire, it explodes. DNA Tests Key As Forensic Experts Rummage Through Charred Remains