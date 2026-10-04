Mass 'Killing' Of Monkeys Reported In Chhattisgarh Village; Locals Blame Watchman
Locals said that the watchman tasked with guarding crops killed the monkeys while the Forest Department has recovered two carcasses, reports Ankur Tiwari.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Bemetara: A watchman tasked with guarding standing crops in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara allegedly killed 22 monkeys with the Forest Department claiming to have recovered two carcasses from the village, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Devgaon village in Dokarbela. According to locals, the watchman deployed in the village to protect crops from stray cattle and monkeys killed the animals. Some local villagers claim that a total of 22 monkeys were killed one after another. Several other monkeys reportedly sustained injuries.
The 'rakhwar' (watchman) is provided with 2 kg of rice daily by each farmer; in return, he guards their crops. Locals said that the watchman should have driven the monkeys away rather than killing them. Residents said that a similar incident occurred last year in Belgaon, located in the Saja block. They demanded strict punishment for the culprits.
Additional Superintendent of Police Bemetara, Harish Yadav said that they learned about the incident through social media. “We will initiate appropriate legal action once a formal written complaint is received,” Yadav said.
Madhuri Singh, Ranger, Bemetara Forest Department said that a team visited the site and gathered evidence to determine the cause of death.
“The remains of two monkeys were found and have been sent for a post-mortem examination. A forensic analysis of the bodies will also be conducted. Questioning of the villagers is underway. Further action will be determined based on the post-mortem and forensic reports,” Singh said.
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