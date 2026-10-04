ETV Bharat / state

Mass 'Killing' Of Monkeys Reported In Chhattisgarh Village; Locals Blame Watchman

Bemetara: A watchman tasked with guarding standing crops in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara allegedly killed 22 monkeys with the Forest Department claiming to have recovered two carcasses from the village, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Devgaon village in Dokarbela. According to locals, the watchman deployed in the village to protect crops from stray cattle and monkeys killed the animals. Some local villagers claim that a total of 22 monkeys were killed one after another. Several other monkeys reportedly sustained injuries.

The 'rakhwar' (watchman) is provided with 2 kg of rice daily by each farmer; in return, he guards their crops. Locals said that the watchman should have driven the monkeys away rather than killing them. Residents said that a similar incident occurred last year in Belgaon, located in the Saja block. They demanded strict punishment for the culprits.