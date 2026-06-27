ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Mass Fish Kill In Gambhiri River Raises Pollution Fears In Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh: Thousands of fish have died due to pollution in Rajasthan's Gambhiri River, known locally as the "Ganga of Chittor", after rainwater carried untreated sewage from drains into the river.

Following rainfall two days ago, contaminated water from city drains flowed into the river, polluting the water and causing the fish to die. Dead fish were first spotted floating near Maharana Pratap Setu on Thursday evening, with their numbers increasing significantly by Friday.

Mukesh Nahata, President of the Chittauri Aatham Mahotsav Committee, said after the heavy rain on Wednesday night after which the drain water flowed into the Gambhiri River.

"The river has been heavily polluted after sewage flowed into it. Due to a broken drain, the city's sewage is flowing directly into the Gambhiri River. This polluted the river and caused fish to die."