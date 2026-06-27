Rajasthan: Mass Fish Kill In Gambhiri River Raises Pollution Fears In Chittorgarh
Thousands of fish have died due to pollution in the Gambhiri river after untreated sewage flow.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Chittorgarh: Thousands of fish have died due to pollution in Rajasthan's Gambhiri River, known locally as the "Ganga of Chittor", after rainwater carried untreated sewage from drains into the river.
Following rainfall two days ago, contaminated water from city drains flowed into the river, polluting the water and causing the fish to die. Dead fish were first spotted floating near Maharana Pratap Setu on Thursday evening, with their numbers increasing significantly by Friday.
Mukesh Nahata, President of the Chittauri Aatham Mahotsav Committee, said after the heavy rain on Wednesday night after which the drain water flowed into the Gambhiri River.
"The river has been heavily polluted after sewage flowed into it. Due to a broken drain, the city's sewage is flowing directly into the Gambhiri River. This polluted the river and caused fish to die."
Nahata said the district administration and the municipal council should undertake immediate cleanup operations to remove the dead fish and stop untreated waste from entering "the river before the situation worsens." "Social organisations should step forward to help clean up the Ganga of Chittor."
Residents fear the decomposing fish could create serious sanitation and public health problems if the area is not cleaned up soon. The foul smell has already begun spreading in nearby areas, raising concerns over possible disease outbreaks and further deterioration of water quality.
Responding to the incident, Fisheries Department official Manish Puri said the department had no information about the fish deaths. He said one possible reason could be a sudden "oxygen deficit" caused by the mixing of fresh rainwater with stagnant river water. "Water quality in the Gambhiri River will be tested," said Puri.
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