Mass Cheating Row In Haryana: Class XII Exams Cancelled At Two Panipat Centres, 32 Students Booked
The investigation team has seized CCTV footage, with recordings from February and the latest from March 12.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Panipat: A case of mass cheating during Class XII board examinations has come to light in Haryana’s Panipat district. The Special Rapid Action Force, SRAF of the Haryana School Education Board exposed irregularities at examination centres in Israna and Dahar, where CCTV cameras were allegedly switched off to facilitate cheating. Following the revelations, the board has cancelled the exams conducted at both centres and initiated action against 32 students.
A video related to the incident shows students allegedly cheating during the examination. The SRAF found that not only staff members but even police personnel present at the centres were allegedly assisting students in cheating. During inspection visits, however, students appeared to be writing their exams normally, and staff seemed to be performing their duties.
During the probe, officials found that during multiple examinations, staff and police personnel allegedly enabled cheating. The investigation team has seized CCTV footage, with recordings from February and the latest from March 12. Additionally, CCTV systems were manipulated and recording was deliberately stopped during the exams.
The SRAF has claimed that employees of the education department, officials, and police personnel were involved in the malpractice. Based on the evidence, it recommended cancellation of the examinations. The incident came to light after a surprise raid on the final day of exams.
Following the revelations, cases have been registered against 32 students. Similar irregularities were also found at the Dahar centre, where several teachers and clerks were found on duty without valid identification. The board has prepared a strict report against the principal for negligence and violation of rules, and recommended further action.
Panipat Deputy Commissioner Dr. Virender Dahiya said that all examinations conducted at the Israna and Dahar centres have been cancelled. “We have initiated an inquiry against the police and teaching staff deployed there. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the departmental investigation. A criminal case will also be registered,” he said.
He added that while authorities are not in favour of taking strict legal action against Class X and XII students, anyone found violating the law will face consequences.
Panipat DSP Headquarters Satish Vats confirmed that a complaint has been received. “The complaint primarily alleges that police personnel and teaching staff inside the examination halls facilitated cheating. Based on this, Israna police have begun an investigation. We are collecting evidence, including CCTV footage submitted with the complaint. Action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.
The incident has raised serious concerns over the integrity of examination systems and the role of authorities responsible for maintaining fairness.
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