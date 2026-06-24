ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Mass Cheating Alleged In Bhoj University Exam, Videos Go Viral

Students sit on the floor and write a paper at Bhoj University in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Morena: The credibility of examinations in Madhya Pradesh's education system has come under scrutiny after allegations of mass cheating surfaced during a Bhoj University examination in Morena district.

Candidates at an examination centre in Kailaras were allegedly seen openly copying from notes during MA and MSc final examinations.

A government college in Kailaras was designated as an examination centre for Bhoj University examinations. However, visuals emerging from the centre have raised serious concerns about the conduct of the exams.

Videos and photographs purportedly show students sitting on the floor while taking the examination. More strikingly, candidates were allegedly seen keeping study notes in front of them and copying answers openly without any apparent fear of being caught.

The visuals have triggered questions about the integrity of the examination process and the state of educational administration in the region.

A video related to the incident is also circulating on social media, purportedly showing candidates copying during the examination without any intervention from authorities.

Students Write Exams On The Floor

The incident has also raised questions about the facilities available at the examination centre. Critics have questioned why students were made to sit on the floor to write university examinations.