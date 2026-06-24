Madhya Pradesh: Mass Cheating Alleged In Bhoj University Exam, Videos Go Viral
Allegations of mass cheating surfaced during examinations in Morena after videos showed students allegedly copying openly at an exam centre.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Morena: The credibility of examinations in Madhya Pradesh's education system has come under scrutiny after allegations of mass cheating surfaced during a Bhoj University examination in Morena district.
Candidates at an examination centre in Kailaras were allegedly seen openly copying from notes during MA and MSc final examinations.
A government college in Kailaras was designated as an examination centre for Bhoj University examinations. However, visuals emerging from the centre have raised serious concerns about the conduct of the exams.
Videos and photographs purportedly show students sitting on the floor while taking the examination. More strikingly, candidates were allegedly seen keeping study notes in front of them and copying answers openly without any apparent fear of being caught.
The visuals have triggered questions about the integrity of the examination process and the state of educational administration in the region.
A video related to the incident is also circulating on social media, purportedly showing candidates copying during the examination without any intervention from authorities.
Students Write Exams On The Floor
The incident has also raised questions about the facilities available at the examination centre. Critics have questioned why students were made to sit on the floor to write university examinations.
Observers have asked whether the situation reflected administrative negligence or whether inadequate arrangements facilitated large-scale cheating.
According to reports, the examination centre lacked basic facilities such as benches, fans and proper seating arrangements for candidates.
Apart from local students, candidates from neighbouring states reportedly appeared for the examinations at the Kailaras centre. Students from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were among those taking the exams. Nearly 150 candidates reportedly appeared for the examination conducted on the Government College campus.
Many of the candidates were allegedly working professionals pursuing higher education qualifications, reportedly to advance their careers and secure promotion opportunities.
Questions Raised Over College Administration
Following the circulation of videos showing alleged cheating and unrestricted movement of people inside the examination centre, serious questions have been raised about the role of the college administration and the overall examination system.
Allegations have also surfaced against the examination centre superintendent and the college principal.
Responding to the controversy, college principal Ramlakhan Dhakad said, "If irregularities of this nature have occurred during the Bhoj University examination, a team will be asked to investigate the matter. If the allegations are found to be true, senior officials will be informed and appropriate action will be taken."
Also Read: