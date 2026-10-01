Masked Thieves Strike Rado Showroom In Rajasthan's Tonk; 250 Watches Worth Lakhs Stolen
Police said that the theft took place during the early hours of Thursday when seven to eight thieves broke open the shutter of the shop.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Jaipur: Unidentified thieves in Rajasthan's Tonk stole around 250 watches from a Rado watch showroom in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.
Jaipur (East) Additional DCP Paras Jain stated that the theft took place between 4 AM and 5 AM today at the Rado showroom behind Gandhinagar Railway Station on Tonk Road. The investigation has revealed that the value of the stolen watches ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Upon receiving information, local police and senior department officials arrived at the scene to inspect the site. A dog squad along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team also arrived to collect evidence. The dog squad thoroughly searched every corner of the showroom, while the FSL team collected evidence, took photographs, and gathered fingerprints.
In addition to the special team from the Bajaj Nagar police station, the District Special Team (DST) and the Commissionerate's special team are also actively searching for the miscreants.
Preliminary investigation suggests that seven to eight thieves are involved in the crime. The police are currently analysing CCTV footage from both inside and outside the showroom to trace the perpetrators' entry and exit routes and are actively pursuing them. Jaipur Special Commissioner Omprakash also inspected the crime scene.
Omprakash stated that the police have obtained several crucial leads during the investigation of the crime scene. “Based on these leads and the facts that have emerged, various teams have been constituted and dispatched. In addition to the Commissionerate's special team, the DST and district police teams have been assigned specific responsibilities to help solve the case,” he said.
Police have recovered two iron rods near the showroom and found marks on the shutter. It is believed that the thieves used the iron rods to force open the shutter and gain entry. They then stole 250 expensive watches from the display cases.
Around 8 AM on Thursday, a neighboring shopkeeper arrived at his store, noticed the broken shutter, and alerted the showroom owner, who subsequently informed the Bajaj Nagar police.
Investigation has revealed that the miscreants arrived with their faces covered by cloth and were carrying bags on their backs. After entering the showroom, they filled their bags with watches and fled the scene. Before leaving, they discarded an iron rod at the site. Given the proximity of the Gandhinagar railway station, it is suspected that the miscreants escaped the city by train after committing the crime.
South India incidents and questioning of suspects
Investigations so far reveal that similar incidents have occurred in several major cities across South India, where gangs of seven to eight thieves targeted showrooms to carry out major heists. The police are investigating this angle as well. Additionally, they are questioning criminals previously apprehended in burglary cases. Police are also making inquiries in areas where iron rods are manufactured. It has also come to light that the crimes were committed after conducting prior reconnaissance.
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