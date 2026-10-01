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Masked Thieves Strike Rado Showroom In Rajasthan's Tonk; 250 Watches Worth Lakhs Stolen

Masked Thieves Strike Rado Showroom In Rajasthan's Tonk; 250 Watches Worth Lakhs Stolen ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Unidentified thieves in Rajasthan's Tonk stole around 250 watches from a Rado watch showroom in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Jaipur (East) Additional DCP Paras Jain stated that the theft took place between 4 AM and 5 AM today at the Rado showroom behind Gandhinagar Railway Station on Tonk Road. The investigation has revealed that the value of the stolen watches ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Upon receiving information, local police and senior department officials arrived at the scene to inspect the site. A dog squad along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team also arrived to collect evidence. The dog squad thoroughly searched every corner of the showroom, while the FSL team collected evidence, took photographs, and gathered fingerprints. Masked Thieves Strike Rado Showroom In Rajasthan's Tonk; 250 Watches Worth Lakhs Stolen (ETV Bharat) In addition to the special team from the Bajaj Nagar police station, the District Special Team (DST) and the Commissionerate's special team are also actively searching for the miscreants. Preliminary investigation suggests that seven to eight thieves are involved in the crime. The police are currently analysing CCTV footage from both inside and outside the showroom to trace the perpetrators' entry and exit routes and are actively pursuing them. Jaipur Special Commissioner Omprakash also inspected the crime scene.