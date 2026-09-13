Masked Men Open Fire At Punjabi Singer Gulab Sidhu's House; Attack Captured On CCTV
Three unidentified individuals fired shots at the Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu's house.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Barnala: Masked men fired shots at the residence of popular Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu early Sunday creating panic in the Pharwahi village in Punjab's Barnala district.
The attack took place around 1:33 am. CCTV footage revealed that three masked men arrived outside the singer's home, fired five to six rounds, and fled from the scene taking cover of darkness.
Although the incident was captured on CCTV the identity of the persons involved in the firing incident couldn't be ascertained. Attackers arrived on a motorcycle, made a U-turn in the street and opened fire at the house.
Gulab's parents, wife, and children were inside the home, but no harm was caused to the time in the incident. According to police, they are examining CCTV footage and mobile data, and special teams have been constituted to trace the accused.
Earlier after receiving information about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police officials said that Gulab was abroad at the time of the incident and they have recovered six shell casings from the site.
According to police, the CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused. The singer had previously received threats following which two gunmen were provided for his security.
While some individuals have been arrested in connection with earlier threats that were received by him, it remains unclear whether this latest incident is linked to the past cases. The police have formed multiple teams and are conducting raids in connection with the matter.
According to the family, the singer has gone abroad in connection with some musical shows and events. Gulab is a well-known name in the Punjabi music industry. He was a close friend of the late Punjabi artist Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moosewala), and the duo have collaborated on several songs.
Gulab has been raising voice for justice for his friend with his social media display picture carrying the tagline "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala".
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