ETV Bharat / state

Masked Men Open Fire At Punjabi Singer Gulab Sidhu's House; Attack Captured On CCTV

Police personnel at the house of at Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu after firing incident. ( ETV Bharat )

Barnala: Masked men fired shots at the residence of popular Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu early Sunday creating panic in the Pharwahi village in Punjab's Barnala district.

The attack took place around 1:33 am. CCTV footage revealed that three masked men arrived outside the singer's home, fired five to six rounds, and fled from the scene taking cover of darkness.

Although the incident was captured on CCTV the identity of the persons involved in the firing incident couldn't be ascertained. Attackers arrived on a motorcycle, made a U-turn in the street and opened fire at the house.

Gulab's parents, wife, and children were inside the home, but no harm was caused to the time in the incident. According to police, they are examining CCTV footage and mobile data, and special teams have been constituted to trace the accused.

Earlier after receiving information about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police officials said that Gulab was abroad at the time of the incident and they have recovered six shell casings from the site.