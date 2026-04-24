Masked Men Open Fire At Chhattisgarh Congress Leader's Home; Son Killed, Another Injured
Congress leader Sammelal Kashyap, a cement-sand trader, claims the attack was launched by his business rivals. Sakti Police are probing the case from all angles.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: The elder son of a local Congress leader was shot dead and another injured after three masked assailants barged into their house and opened fire in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Thursday night, police said.
The incident took place in Karhi village under Birra police station. Police said that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and entered the residence of Sammelal Kashyap, a cement-sand trader and a Congress leader. They had then opened fire at the members of the house.
Aayush Kashyap (19) sustained two bullet injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead while his younger brother Ashutosh, who was injured on the arm, is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.
Narrating the harrowing experience, Ashutosh said, "My elder brother, Aayush, had gone to Janjgir to retrieve a seized Hyva truck and returned home at around 11 pm. Everyone else in the house had already gone to sleep, and Aayush had forgotten to pull down the front shutter. Just then, my mother called out from another room. As I went to respond to her call, I found three masked men standing right in front of me and before I could respond, they started firing."
Ashutosh said that his sister woke up hearing the sound of gunshots and the assailants fired two shots at Aayush "They then fled by locking the main door from the outside after snatching away my sister's mobile phone and some cash," added Ashutosh.
Sammelal Kashyap, the deceased's father has blamed his business rivals saying, an illicit sand trade is rampant in Karhi village, and several individuals actively prevent others from conducting their business.
"The robbery is merely a pretext the act was orchestrated by one of my rivals. My own Hyva trucks and JCB machines have been impounded on several occasions. Certain businessmen in Sakti are actively conspiring to shut down my cement business. It is these individuals who instigated this attack. Given the intense business rivalries in this region, a thorough investigation must be conducted to identify the actual mastermind behind this attack," Kashyap said.
Following the incident, local MLA Vyas Kashyap visited the district hospital and met the injured victim. He assured the family of every possible assistance.
"This is not a case of robbery, but one of business rivalry. The administration, too, has displayed negligence in this matter. The illegal sand trade continues unabated in the region, and sand traders had been exerting pressure on the victim," the MLA added.
Upon receiving information, a team from the local police station rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. The accused have not yet been identified but searches are on and the matter is being probed from all angles, police said.
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