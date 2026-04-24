ETV Bharat / state

Masked Men Open Fire At Chhattisgarh Congress Leader's Home; Son Killed, Another Injured

Janjgir-Champa: The elder son of a local Congress leader was shot dead and another injured after three masked assailants barged into their house and opened fire in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place in Karhi village under Birra police station. Police said that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and entered the residence of Sammelal Kashyap, a cement-sand trader and a Congress leader. They had then opened fire at the members of the house.

Aayush Kashyap (19) sustained two bullet injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead while his younger brother Ashutosh, who was injured on the arm, is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.

Narrating the harrowing experience, Ashutosh said, "My elder brother, Aayush, had gone to Janjgir to retrieve a seized Hyva truck and returned home at around 11 pm. Everyone else in the house had already gone to sleep, and Aayush had forgotten to pull down the front shutter. Just then, my mother called out from another room. As I went to respond to her call, I found three masked men standing right in front of me and before I could respond, they started firing."

Ashutosh said that his sister woke up hearing the sound of gunshots and the assailants fired two shots at Aayush "They then fled by locking the main door from the outside after snatching away my sister's mobile phone and some cash," added Ashutosh.