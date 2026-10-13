Masked Men Hold BJP Leader Hostage At Farmhouse In UP, Carry Out Robbery
BJP state secretary, Ramesh Yadav, held hostage in Kanpur has been robbed of money when two masked men stormed into his farmhouse.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Kanpur: Masked men broke into the farmhouse of BJP state secretary Ramesh Yadav on Monday night, holding him hostage and looted cash and valuables worth nearly ₹50 lakh.
The incident occurred in the Sen Paschimpara police station area. Ramesh contested the 2022 assembly election from the Bithoor constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and currently holds the position of state secretary within the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Multiple police teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused. Ramesh has informed the police that the incident occurred when all workers had left his farmhouse by around 11 pm on Monday.
The BJP leader was alone in a room and was busy on his phone when two youths dressed in black climbed over the boundary wall and stormed into the farmhouse.
One of the “miscreants” was holding a country-made pistol, while the other carried a knife. They held Ramesh hostage and ransacked the house, and later carried out the robbery.
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. After the incident, Ramesh brought the matter to the notice of the police.
Senior officials, including Additional Police Commissioner Dr Vipin Tada, DCP (South) Deependranath Chaudhary, and a large number of personnel from the local police station rushed to the scene.
The police examined the crime scene during the night, set up blockades in the surrounding areas, and launched a search for the accused.
Given the gravity of the matter, multiple police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. DCP (South) Deependranath said that after the police received the information about the incident, he was accompanied by a large number of personnel to the crime scene.
"The police are working to identify the accused using CCTV footage. Several teams are conducting raids to apprehend them, and officials are confident that the culprits will be arrested soon," said Deependranath. Meanwhile, police and SOG teams are actively working to crack the case.
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