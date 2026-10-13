ETV Bharat / state

Masked Men Hold BJP Leader Hostage At Farmhouse In UP, Carry Out Robbery

Kanpur: Masked men broke into the farmhouse of BJP state secretary Ramesh Yadav on Monday night, holding him hostage and looted cash and valuables worth nearly ₹50 lakh.

The incident occurred in the Sen Paschimpara police station area. ​Ramesh contested the 2022 assembly election from the Bithoor constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and currently holds the position of state secretary within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Multiple police teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused. Ramesh has informed the police that the incident occurred when all workers had left his farmhouse by around 11 pm on Monday.

The BJP leader was alone in a room and was busy on his phone when two youths dressed in black climbed over the boundary wall and stormed into the farmhouse.

One of the “miscreants” was holding a country-made pistol, while the other carried a knife. They held Ramesh hostage and ransacked the house, and later carried out the robbery.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. After the incident, Ramesh brought the matter to the notice of the police.