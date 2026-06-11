Masked Gunmen Open Fire At Paschim Vihar Gym; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Under Probe
No injuries were reported after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a Paschim Vihar gym, with police examining extortion and rivalry angles.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Panic gripped Delhi's Paschim Vihar locality on Thursday morning after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside a gym.
No injuries were reported, but the incident triggered a major police response and raised concerns over a possible extortion angle.
Several people were reportedly present inside the gym at the time of the incident. The sudden gunfire caused panic among gym-goers.
The firing took place around 4 am outside Pushkar Enclave, in the Paschim Vihar East police station area. According to preliminary information, the masked attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass facade before fleeing the spot.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Hareeshwar Swami said, "Paschim Vihar East police station received a PCR call regarding firing outside 24 HS Fitness Gym in Pushkar Enclave. Two masked motorcycle-borne assailants fired a few rounds at the gym's glass portion. No one was injured in the incident."
A large police team, along with crime and forensic experts, reached the spot and collected evidence, including empty cartridges. The area was cordoned off as investigators began examining the crime scene.
Gang Link Claim Under Investigation
Soon after the firing, a social media post surfaced in which the Anil Pandit group, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack. Police said they are verifying the claim's authenticity and examining whether the incident is linked to extortion, gang rivalry or any personal dispute.
The gym is owned by two Rajouri Garden residents and has a well-known Punjabi singer as its brand ambassador.
The incident was reported to police around 5.15 am after caretakers reached the fitness centre.
DCP Swami added, "Appropriate legal action has been initiated and several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused."
Police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the gym and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and establish the motive behind the attack. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
Also Read: