ETV Bharat / state

Masked Gunmen Open Fire At Paschim Vihar Gym; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Under Probe

No injuries were reported after gunmen fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass facade. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Panic gripped Delhi's Paschim Vihar locality on Thursday morning after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside a gym.

No injuries were reported, but the incident triggered a major police response and raised concerns over a possible extortion angle.

Several people were reportedly present inside the gym at the time of the incident. The sudden gunfire caused panic among gym-goers.

The firing took place around 4 am outside Pushkar Enclave, in the Paschim Vihar East police station area. According to preliminary information, the masked attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass facade before fleeing the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Hareeshwar Swami said, "Paschim Vihar East police station received a PCR call regarding firing outside 24 HS Fitness Gym in Pushkar Enclave. Two masked motorcycle-borne assailants fired a few rounds at the gym's glass portion. No one was injured in the incident."

A large police team, along with crime and forensic experts, reached the spot and collected evidence, including empty cartridges. The area was cordoned off as investigators began examining the crime scene.