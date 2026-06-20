ETV Bharat / state

Masked Gang Hold Elderly Man Hostage In Rajkot, Commits Robbery

Miscreants held elderly man hostage and committed robbery of cash and jewellery in Shapar village of the Shapar-Veraval area in Rajkot ( ETV Bharat )

Rajkot: In a crime that has raised concerns over security in Rajkot, a gang of masked miscreants allegedly held an elderly man hostage and carried out a robbery looting both cash and jewellery in Shapar village of the Shapar-Veraval area.

The incident occurred around 12:30 AM on Friday night when five to seven masked individuals reportedly broke into the residence of Javeersinh Jadeja. After restraining the elderly resident, the accused allegedly looted approximately ₹2.47 crore in cash, along with 7 tolas of gold, silver jewellery, and other valuables. A case has been registered against seven unidentified persons, and further investigation is underway.

The incident occurred in the industrial hub of Shapar, an area known for its round-the-clock commercial activity. The scale of the robbery has raised questions about how such a major crime could take place in a busy industrial locality.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials rushed to the spot. Teams led by the Gondal DYSP, Rajkot Rural SP, and Crime Branch officers reached the scene and initiated an extensive investigation. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being scrutinised, while forensic and technical evidence is being collected, officials said.