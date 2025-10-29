ETV Bharat / state

Masked Assailants Open Fire At Congress Leader’s Office In Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; 2 Injured

Bilaspur: Two persons were injured when masked attackers opened fire at the office of a local Congress leader in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on Tuesday evening, police said.

Rajneesh Singh, Bilaspur SSP, said the incident took place at around 6 pm at the office of the district vice-president of Congress, Nitesh Singh, located in front of Tiwari hotel in Masturi town, when the leader was in his office. According to him, three unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle, fired shots at the Congress leader's office, and fled. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The attackers fired 10 to 12 rounds, in which Singh escaped unhurt, while his uncle Chandrakant Singh Thakur and his brother Raju Singh sustained injuries, he said. Both were admitted to a private hospital in Bilaspur, and their condition is said to be stable. Chandrakant Singh suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Raju was shot in the left arm, the police officer said.