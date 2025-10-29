Masked Assailants Open Fire At Congress Leader’s Office In Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; 2 Injured
The injured were admitted to a private hospital, and their condition is stable.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:15 AM IST
Bilaspur: Two persons were injured when masked attackers opened fire at the office of a local Congress leader in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on Tuesday evening, police said.
Rajneesh Singh, Bilaspur SSP, said the incident took place at around 6 pm at the office of the district vice-president of Congress, Nitesh Singh, located in front of Tiwari hotel in Masturi town, when the leader was in his office. According to him, three unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle, fired shots at the Congress leader's office, and fled. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The attackers fired 10 to 12 rounds, in which Singh escaped unhurt, while his uncle Chandrakant Singh Thakur and his brother Raju Singh sustained injuries, he said. Both were admitted to a private hospital in Bilaspur, and their condition is said to be stable. Chandrakant Singh suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Raju was shot in the left arm, the police officer said.
The motive behind the attack was not clear. As per preliminary information, two of the attackers were armed with pistols or country-made weapons, he said, adding a massive manhunt has been launched for the assailants. Police have also alerted nearby districts and local police stations.
Forensic and cyber units have been roped in for investigation, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, he said. An investigation was underway from all possible angles, including old enmity, political rivalry, and personal disputes, he said.
