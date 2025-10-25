Marwari Horses Are Cynosure Of Pushkar International Cattle Fair
Ajmer: As the ongoing Pushkar International Cattle Fair 2025 picks pace, Marwari horses are clearly the cynosure of the event, which is said to be the largest in entire Asia.
Marwari breed of horses is the most sought after at this fair, and this time there are some horses from Punjab and Haryana that are the centre of attraction. Their prices run into lakhs and crores of rupees.
Horse breeder Pramod Parashar has a high-quality Marwari horse named Brahmadev that has been brought to the fair. Brahmadev's sire Dana was sold at the highest price in the past, and it is currently being owned by India's leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani.
Parashar said, "The Pushkar fair is a very good place for trading of horses. The Marwari horses are the most loyal to their masters. These horses are known to enhance the prestige of their owner and the place where they come from."
Similarly, Gora Bhai, who has come from Bathinda in Punjab, pointed out, "Horses of various breeds come to the Pushkar fair every year, but the Marwari breed is altogether a different matter."
This time he has brought a mare named Nagina, who is the offspring of one of the famous horses named Dilbagh. This mare is 31 months old and has a height of 6,35 feet. Gora Bhai explained that he has been bringing his horses to the Pushkar fair since 2010 regularly. Nagina has been priced at Rs 1 crore. He said that an amount of Rs 55 lakh has already been spent on the mare.
"I will sell Nagina only when I receive the full price," he disclosed. The Pushkar fair is witnessing the arrival of animal owners for the last couple of days. There are other animals like camels and livestock, being brought here as well besides the prized horses of different breeds.
There are spectacular arenas that have been erected for the horse owners close to the site of the event. Horse owners are known to have a keen interest in participating in the event and come from across the country.
One of the owners, Gaurav Yadav, who hails from Haryana, pointed out that he has been bringing horses to the fair for the last five occasions. He disclosed that this time the organisers allocated temporary plots at the fair site for horse owners and breeders through an online process for putting up their tents and the other paraphernalia. He said, "This decision has been appreciated by the participants."
The tents that have been set up have luxury facilities. There is a provision for accommodating the horses and their caretakers besides a separate guest room for the discussions between traders and horse breeders.
He added that many horse breeders have brought their horses in special vehicles. He initially brought four of his horses to the fair, and another five would be arriving soon.
Gaurav Yadav is an owner of a large number of Marwari horses that are known to have strong and beautiful bodies. He enters his horse in competitions at the fair.
He explained, "The Marwari horses are well-suited to the local climate. These horses are tolerant and loyal. The more advanced the breed, the higher the price. They sell for lakhs to crores of rupees." Many more horses are expected to arrive at the venue in the next couple of days.
