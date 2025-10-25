ETV Bharat / state

Marwari Horses Are Cynosure Of Pushkar International Cattle Fair

Ajmer: As the ongoing Pushkar International Cattle Fair 2025 picks pace, Marwari horses are clearly the cynosure of the event, which is said to be the largest in entire Asia.

Marwari breed of horses is the most sought after at this fair, and this time there are some horses from Punjab and Haryana that are the centre of attraction. Their prices run into lakhs and crores of rupees.

Horse breeder Pramod Parashar has a high-quality Marwari horse named Brahmadev that has been brought to the fair. Brahmadev's sire Dana was sold at the highest price in the past, and it is currently being owned by India's leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

A Marwari Horse at the Pushkar International Cattle Fair (ETV Bharat)

Parashar said, "The Pushkar fair is a very good place for trading of horses. The Marwari horses are the most loyal to their masters. These horses are known to enhance the prestige of their owner and the place where they come from."

Similarly, Gora Bhai, who has come from Bathinda in Punjab, pointed out, "Horses of various breeds come to the Pushkar fair every year, but the Marwari breed is altogether a different matter."

This time he has brought a mare named Nagina, who is the offspring of one of the famous horses named Dilbagh. This mare is 31 months old and has a height of 6,35 feet. Gora Bhai explained that he has been bringing his horses to the Pushkar fair since 2010 regularly. Nagina has been priced at Rs 1 crore. He said that an amount of Rs 55 lakh has already been spent on the mare.