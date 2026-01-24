Last Rites Of Army Jawan Sudhir Narwal Held With State Honours In Yamunanagar
The most heart-wrenching moment came when Ayansh, barely seven years old, performed the mukhagni (last rites) of his father.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Yamunanagar: Thirty-year-old Army jawan Sudhir Narwal, a resident of Sherpur village in Yamunanagar district, who lost his life in a tragic road accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest with full state honours on Saturday. His seven-year-old son Ayansh performed the last rites. Sudhir Narwal is survived by his mother, wife, and young son.
As the Tricolour-draped mortal remains of Sudhir Narwal reached Sherpur village, the entire area resonated with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Veer Sainik Amar Rahe”. With teary eyes and heavy hearts, villagers paid their final respects to the fallen soldier.
On January 22, an Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 10 soldiers and leaving 11 others seriously injured. Sudhir Narwal was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Haryana Cabinet Minister Shyam Singh Rana, who attended the funeral, said Sudhir’s death was a loss not only to the region but to the entire state. “The Haryana government will take full responsibility for the welfare of the martyr’s family,” he assured.
Residents of Sherpur village in Chhachhrauli had been waiting since Friday morning amid continuous rainfall for the arrival of Sudhir’s mortal remains. Due to bad weather, the body could not be brought to the village on Friday. Army vehicles finally arrived around 11:30 am on Saturday, by which time thousands of people had gathered to pay tribute.
Sudhir’s wife Ruby and his mother were inconsolable. His son, Ayansh, was unaware that he had lost his father forever. As the funeral procession began, Ruby insisted on accompanying her husband till the cremation ground. Family members and relatives took her part of the way before other women helped her outside the cremation ground.
As Ayansh was too young to understand the proceedings, Sudhir’s cousin Sumit assisted him in performing the final rites. When the Army personnel fired ceremonial gun salutes, the child was startled and repeatedly asked family members why shots were being fired and why he had been handed the national flag.
Several prominent leaders and officials attended the funeral, including Cabinet Minister Shyam Singh Rana, former minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar, MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora, former MLA Arjun Singh, Congress leader Shyam Sundar Batra, Yamunanagar Additional Deputy Commissioner, SDM Rohit Kumar, BDPO Kartik Chauhan, ASP Amarinder Singh, DSP Harvinder Singh, along with Army officials, family members, villagers, and residents from nearby areas.
