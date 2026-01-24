ETV Bharat / state

Last Rites Of Army Jawan Sudhir Narwal Held With State Honours In Yamunanagar

Martyr Sudhir Narwal of Jammu and Kashmir was cremated with state honours in Yamunanagar ( ETV Bharat )

Yamunanagar: Thirty-year-old Army jawan Sudhir Narwal, a resident of Sherpur village in Yamunanagar district, who lost his life in a tragic road accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest with full state honours on Saturday. His seven-year-old son Ayansh performed the last rites. Sudhir Narwal is survived by his mother, wife, and young son.

As the Tricolour-draped mortal remains of Sudhir Narwal reached Sherpur village, the entire area resonated with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Veer Sainik Amar Rahe”. With teary eyes and heavy hearts, villagers paid their final respects to the fallen soldier.

The most heart-wrenching moment came when Ayansh, barely seven years old, performed the mukhagni (last rites) of his father.

On January 22, an Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 10 soldiers and leaving 11 others seriously injured. Sudhir Narwal was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Shyam Singh Rana, who attended the funeral, said Sudhir’s death was a loss not only to the region but to the entire state. “The Haryana government will take full responsibility for the welfare of the martyr’s family,” he assured.