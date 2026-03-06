ETV Bharat / state

Symbolic Funeral Held For Missing Army Subedar Dharmveer Singh In Ambala Village

Ambala: A symbolic last rite of martyr Subedar Dharmveer Singh of the Mahar Sikh Regiment was performed in his native village Sabapur in Ambala on Friday. The Indian Army paid tribute by laying a wreath, offering a ceremonial salute, and handing over the martyr’s uniform and the national flag to his family.

Subedar Dharmveer Singh had gone missing nearly a year ago after a glacier burst in a snow-covered region during his deployment. His body has not been recovered to this day.

Due to the absence of his mortal remains, a symbolic funeral ceremony was organised in Sabapur village. The martyr’s mother broke down in tears during the ceremony, while his wife and children struggled to hold back their emotions. Slogans of “Shaheed Subedar Dharmveer Singh Amar Rahe” were raised to pay homage to the brave soldier.