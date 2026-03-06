Symbolic Funeral Held For Missing Army Subedar Dharmveer Singh In Ambala Village
Subedar Dharmveer Singh had gone missing nearly a year ago after a glacier burst in a snow-covered region during his deployment
Published : March 6, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Ambala: A symbolic last rite of martyr Subedar Dharmveer Singh of the Mahar Sikh Regiment was performed in his native village Sabapur in Ambala on Friday. The Indian Army paid tribute by laying a wreath, offering a ceremonial salute, and handing over the martyr’s uniform and the national flag to his family.
Subedar Dharmveer Singh had gone missing nearly a year ago after a glacier burst in a snow-covered region during his deployment. His body has not been recovered to this day.
Due to the absence of his mortal remains, a symbolic funeral ceremony was organised in Sabapur village. The martyr’s mother broke down in tears during the ceremony, while his wife and children struggled to hold back their emotions. Slogans of “Shaheed Subedar Dharmveer Singh Amar Rahe” were raised to pay homage to the brave soldier.
Speaking at the occasion, the martyr’s wife said she is proud that her husband sacrificed his life for the country. His son, Vivek, said that his father attained martyrdom on June 1, 2025, while serving in Sikkim. He added that the Indian Army has now paid a respectful tribute to his father. He also expressed his desire to join the Indian Army to serve the nation.
Sandeep Sharma, the representative of the village sarpanch, said Subedar Dharmveer Singh was posted with the 18 Mahar Sikh Regiment in Sikkim. The Indian Army paid its respects and handed over his belongings to the family during the ceremony.
The martyr is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and mother.
