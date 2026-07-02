In A First, Kerala-Based Mar Thoma Church To Give Membership To Transgenders
With this, it has become the first Christian church in India to allow transgender persons to become members of the church.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a historic decision, the Mar Thoma Church leadership in Kerala has decided to give church membership to transgender persons.
The Episcopal Synod of the church held on Wednesday decided that there is no legal obstacle in granting membership to transgender persons.
With this, the Mar Thoma Church has become the first Christian church in India to allow transgender persons to become members of the church.
Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the Supreme Patriarch of the Mar Thoma Church, told ETV Bharat that the church had not previously banned transgender people.
The transgender persons were never restricted from freedom of worship in any church before. However, the act of granting new membership to a church is considered a first in the history of Christian churches in India, he said.
The decision to grant church membership to transgender persons in the Mar Thoma Church has been warmly welcomed, according to Father Mathew Philip Idivi, Director of the Mar Thoma Navodaya Movement Society, which works for transgender individuals under the church.
There are very few transgender believers in the Marthoma Church. With this decision, people from other churches are expressing interest in joining the Mar Thoma church, he said.
He said that there are nearly 25,000 transgenders in Kerala and a quarter of them are likely Christians.
Mathew Philip clarified that he has been working among them for 12 years.
Although funeral rites and other prayers could be conducted for those born into the church or who have become members, the church has not yet authorized marriages for transgender persons.
The church still believes that altering any part of the human body is against divine will.
At the Maramon Convention in 2018, two transgender persons, Selin Thomas Lakshmi and Sreekutti, addressed the convention, speaking about gender justice and the need to accept the transgender community.
The Mar Thoma Church has historically organized conventions such as this.
The church had previously taken revolutionary decisions, such as allowing funeral services and care for believers who committed suicide, which other churches followed.
Until then, many Christian churches refused to perform funeral rites or provide care for believers who committed suicide, arguing that it was against divine will.
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