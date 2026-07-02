ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Kerala-Based Mar Thoma Church To Give Membership To Transgenders

The head of the Mar Thoma Chuch Dr. Theodosius Marthoma Metropolitan addressing a session in Kerala ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: In a historic decision, the Mar Thoma Church leadership in Kerala has decided to give church membership to transgender persons.

The Episcopal Synod of the church held on Wednesday decided that there is no legal obstacle in granting membership to transgender persons.

With this, the Mar Thoma Church has become the first Christian church in India to allow transgender persons to become members of the church.

Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the Supreme Patriarch of the Mar Thoma Church, told ETV Bharat that the church had not previously banned transgender people.

The transgender persons were never restricted from freedom of worship in any church before. However, the act of granting new membership to a church is considered a first in the history of Christian churches in India, he said.

The decision to grant church membership to transgender persons in the Mar Thoma Church has been warmly welcomed, according to Father Mathew Philip Idivi, Director of the Mar Thoma Navodaya Movement Society, which works for transgender individuals under the church.

There are very few transgender believers in the Marthoma Church. With this decision, people from other churches are expressing interest in joining the Mar Thoma church, he said.

He said that there are nearly 25,000 transgenders in Kerala and a quarter of them are likely Christians.