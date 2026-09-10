Married Woman, Young Man Die By Suspected Suicide In Rajasthan
According to the GRP, the two were found unconscious at the railway station and were declared dead at the hospital, reports Neeraj Sharma.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Dholpur: A woman and a young man, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at a railway station in Rajasthan's Dholpur, officials said on Thursday.
GRP Outpost In-charge Kumar Pal stated that the two were found lying unconscious at the railway station and were immediately rushed to the district hospital. The young man told the GRP that he loved the woman and that they had planned to die by suicide together, Pal said.
The officer noted that although doctors at the district hospital provided treatment, both individuals passed away. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted after the arrival of their family members, he said.
It is understood that the woman was married to a man from Dholpur and had four daughters and a son with him. About five years ago, she had separated from her husband and moved back to her parental home in Chhindwara.
Following her separation from her husband, the woman reportedly developed a romantic relationship with the young man from Chhindwara. She had returned to Dholpur just ten days prior.
On Monday, the young man had left home claiming he was going to work at a factory. The woman left her in-laws' house on Tuesday, stating she was going to Dholpur. Subsequently, the two reached a location behind a college in Dholpur, where they attempted to take their own lives.
Upon learning of the incident, the families of both individuals arrived in Dholpur on Thursday. The GRP has conducted post-mortems on both bodies and initiated an investigation. According to the police, prima facie, the couple consumed some poisonous substance which led to their death adding further investigation is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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