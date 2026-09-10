ETV Bharat / state

Married Woman, Young Man Die By Suspected Suicide In Rajasthan

Dholpur: A woman and a young man, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at a railway station in Rajasthan's Dholpur, officials said on Thursday.

GRP Outpost In-charge Kumar Pal stated that the two were found lying unconscious at the railway station and were immediately rushed to the district hospital. The young man told the GRP that he loved the woman and that they had planned to die by suicide together, Pal said.

The officer noted that although doctors at the district hospital provided treatment, both individuals passed away. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted after the arrival of their family members, he said.

It is understood that the woman was married to a man from Dholpur and had four daughters and a son with him. About five years ago, she had separated from her husband and moved back to her parental home in Chhindwara.