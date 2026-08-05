Married Woman From Bihar Killed In Daman, Body Found Stuffed Inside Trolley Bag; Live-in Partner Absconding
A woman who left her family for love was allegedly murdered in Daman, with her live-in partner now absconding, police said | Sonu Singh reports.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Nawada: A shocking murder has come to light involving a married woman from Bihar's Nawada district, who was allegedly killed in Daman.
Station House Officer (SHO), Roh Police Station, Rahul Abhishek, told ETV Bharat that Daman Police informed them on Sunday about the murder of a young woman. During verification, the victim was identified as Chhoti Kumari, a resident of Siur village under Roh police station limits.
The SHO added, "We received information from Daman Police. The woman was a resident of Siur village. Her family has been informed and has left for Daman."
The story began around two years ago. Although Chhoti was already married, she fell in love with Rishabh, a young man from the same village whose house was just 10-20 metres away. On May 6, 2024, she left her husband and family to live with him.
According to her family, they had filed a kidnapping complaint at Roh Police Station after she went missing, but she never returned.
The couple later moved to Daman, where they lived together in a rented room as husband and wife, without maintaining contact with their families.
Police said that following a recent dispute, Rishabh allegedly murdered Chhoti and stuffed her body into a large trolley bag in an attempt to conceal her identity. There are also reports that Chhoti's young daughter may have been killed, but this has not been officially confirmed.
According to Roh Police, Daman Police suspect the accused planned to dispose of the trolley bag but failed. He allegedly locked the rented room and fled.
After several days, a foul smell emanating from the locked room alerted the landlord, who informed Daman Police. Officers broke open the lock and found Chhoti's body packed inside a trolley bag.
The gruesome incident has sent shockwaves through Siur village.
Daman Police have registered a murder case and launched raids to arrest the absconding accused, Rishabh. Investigators are trying to determine the exact motive behind the murder and the date on which the crime was committed.
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