ETV Bharat / state

Married Woman From Bihar Killed In Daman, Body Found Stuffed Inside Trolley Bag; Live-in Partner Absconding

Nawada: A shocking murder has come to light involving a married woman from Bihar's Nawada district, who was allegedly killed in Daman.

Station House Officer (SHO), Roh Police Station, Rahul Abhishek, told ETV Bharat that Daman Police informed them on Sunday about the murder of a young woman. During verification, the victim was identified as Chhoti Kumari, a resident of Siur village under Roh police station limits.

The SHO added, "We received information from Daman Police. The woman was a resident of Siur village. Her family has been informed and has left for Daman."

The story began around two years ago. Although Chhoti was already married, she fell in love with Rishabh, a young man from the same village whose house was just 10-20 metres away. On May 6, 2024, she left her husband and family to live with him.

According to her family, they had filed a kidnapping complaint at Roh Police Station after she went missing, but she never returned.

The couple later moved to Daman, where they lived together in a rented room as husband and wife, without maintaining contact with their families.