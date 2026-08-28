Married Woman Dies By Suicide In Dholpur After Alleged Obscene Photos, Videos Go Viral
The woman's brother has filed a complaint naming three accused in connection with the case.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 11:16 PM IST|
Updated : August 28, 2026 at 11:28 PM IST
Dholpur: A married woman allegedly died by suicide in a village under the Kanchanpur police station area of Rajasthan's Dholpur district after her obscene photographs and videos were reportedly circulated on social media.
The woman's brother has filed a complaint naming three accused in connection with the case.
Kanchanpur SHO Harendra Singh said the deceased woman's brother, along with her husband, had lodged a case against three people. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The body was subsequently handed over to the family for the last rites.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
According to the complaint filed by the woman's brother, she had married in 2013 and was living in a village under Kanchanpur police station limits. The complaint alleges that around a year ago, Niranjan alias Narendra, son of Hemsingh, allegedly took obscene photographs and videos of the woman.
He allegedly threatened to circulate the material and repeatedly blackmailed her. The harassment reportedly left the woman under severe mental distress for a considerable period.
The complaint further alleges that Niranjan alias Narendra's brothers, Laxman and Ravindra, recently circulated the woman's obscene photographs and videos on social media.
According to police, the main accused, Niranjan alias Narendra, is reportedly a cousin of the woman's husband.
All three named accused, Niranjan alias Narendra, Laxman and Ravindra, are reportedly absconding from the village.
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