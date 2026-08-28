ETV Bharat / state

Married Woman Dies By Suicide In Dholpur After Alleged Obscene Photos, Videos Go Viral

Dholpur: A married woman allegedly died by suicide in a village under the Kanchanpur police station area of Rajasthan's Dholpur district after her obscene photographs and videos were reportedly circulated on social media.

The woman's brother has filed a complaint naming three accused in connection with the case.

Kanchanpur SHO Harendra Singh said the deceased woman's brother, along with her husband, had lodged a case against three people. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The body was subsequently handed over to the family for the last rites.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the woman's brother, she had married in 2013 and was living in a village under Kanchanpur police station limits. The complaint alleges that around a year ago, Niranjan alias Narendra, son of Hemsingh, allegedly took obscene photographs and videos of the woman.