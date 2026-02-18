ETV Bharat / state

Married Woman Climbs 400 KV High-Tension Tower In Indore, Demands Right To Continue Studies

According to police, the woman was married a few years ago and had been living with her husband's family in Borsi village. She wanted to pursue further studies after marriage, but her husband and other family members allegedly refused to allow her. Despite repeatedly requesting and trying to convince them, her family did not agree to her wish.

Indore: A 25-year-old married woman climbed a 400 kV high-tension electricity tower and stayed atop for three hours on Tuesday, demanding permission from her family to continue her education.

Frustrated over the matter, the woman went to agricultural fields located a short distance from her house and began climbing a high-tension power transmission tower on Tuesday. Within minutes, she reached the top of the 400 kV tower, putting her life at serious risk. Villagers who noticed the incident immediately gathered at the spot, creating panic in the area.

After receiving information, officials from the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company and a police team rushed to the scene. They began counselling the woman and tried to persuade her to come down safely. She told officials that she would not get down until she received assurance that she would be allowed to continue her studies.

For nearly three hours, police personnel, power department officials, and family members continued efforts to convince her. Finally, after her family assured her that she would be permitted to resume her education, the woman agreed to come down.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Swivedi confirmed the incident and said that the woman was safely brought down and counselled. No injuries were reported, and the situation was brought under control.