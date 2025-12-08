ETV Bharat / state

‘Married To God, Abandoned By Men’: The Untold Story of Karnataka’s Devadasis

Devadasi women gathered at the Assistant Commissioner's office at Hosapete demanding inclusion of their names in the Devadasi registry ( ETV Bharat )

By Anil Gejji

Hosapete: While growing up, they were told that they were ‘married to God.’ That the ‘sacred’ thread tied around their neck was nothing but a blessing few receive, that the ritual at midnight was a privilege. But the moment little girls became Devadasis, childhood slipped out of their hands and the world readily claimed their bodies. Behind the veneer of devotion lay a brutal truth - a years-old tradition that promised divinity but delivered lifelong exploitation.

For countless girls across northern Karnataka, the first lesson of life was that their fate belonged not to themselves, but to the men who invoked a goddess to justify what they desired.

The Protest: A Cry for Recognition, Justice

Hosapete, Vijayanagara district. A winter morning of December 4. Around 40 Devadasi women waited outside the office of the Assistant Commissioner, P Vivekananda, clutching petitions, papers that they thought could finally acknowledge their suffering, give their children a future, and pull them out of generations of sanctioned injustice.

These women, deprived of being recognised as survivors of Devadasi system, are in waiting for an 'official recognition' which will make them eligible for various benefits of the State Government under its Devadasi Rehabilitation Programme like a monthly pension, financial assistance for housing, skill development and starting small businesses, scholarships to their kids etc.

But the irony is their year of birth. In 1984, the Devadasi system, regressive as it is, was outlawed in Karnataka making their initiation as Devadasis illegal. For girls born after 1984, those indulging in the practice will be liable for punishment including a jail term. So the administration said it could not give them official recognition. Their very existence as Devadasis was illegal. “As per the guidelines, you will not get official recognition. Only the women born before 1984 are eligible,” Vivekananda told them.

And yet, here they were, as a proof that the ban had failed.

“Please do not punish us for something we never chose. We were children. Some of us were six. Seven. If the government cannot help us now, who will? I only want a better life for my children,” 32-year-old Renuka pleaded, her voice breaking in pain.

Caught in a cruel paradox, these women begged to be included in the ongoing survey. Without recognition, there is no pension, no housing benefit, no livelihood assistance, no scholarships for their children. Unrecognised, their pain will remain invisible.

In the past, they resisted door-to-door verification, afraid of the stigma. But desperation seems to have softened even fear. And now, one by one, they request, “Come to our homes. See the truth.”

A System Supposedly Dead, Yet Girls Are Being Dedicated in Secret

The Hosapete protest peeled off a disturbing truth - four decades after being outlawed, the Devadasi system is alive, hidden and surviving in silence.

Over 521 women, most born long after the ban, have applied to be recognised as Devadasis in Vijayanagara district alone. Bringing this fact to the fore is an NGO, Sakhi Trust, which has been working towards the rescue and rehabilitation of Devadasis in Vijayapura district for over two decades now.

Across Ballari, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Koppal, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Chitradurga, girls are still secretly dedicated to Huligemma, Yellamma, Mailareshwara, Yamanavva, now not in temples but inside houses, in the shadows, at night. “We come to know only when a girl becomes pregnant or is abandoned,” says Manjuala Malage of Sakhi Trust.

The ritual remains hidden, but the consequences are loud resulting in poverty, abandonment, and a lifetime of stigma without fault.

“We have identified at least 70 cases in the last four years,” says Dr Bhagyalakshmi, founder of Sakhi Trust.

As per the last survey conducted in 2008, there were 46,661 Devadasis in Karnataka. “After the completion of the ongoing survey, the number is expected to go up by 6,000 to 7,000 with the district administrations across the state receiving hundreds of fresh applications,” says Yamanoorappa Halavagali, Convener, Vimukta Devadasi Mahila Mattu Makkala Vedike, suggesting the fight against the Devadasi system is still a long drawn one.

A consultative meeting of Devadasi mothers organized by Sakhi Trust founder M Bhagyalakshmi (ETV Bharat)

The Devadasi system

As per the unsaid rules, the Devadasi system involves dedicating young girls to deities in temples in an elaborate ritual akin to marriage and making them lose their virginity to an elderly man (in most cases, it is the girl’s relative or landlords of the village) in return for money and jewelry. In Koppal, Vijayanagar and Ballari districts, girls are dedicated to Goddess Huligemma, in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad to Goddess Savadatti Yallamma and in Haveri, Davanagere to Mailareshwara and in Kalaburagi and Yadgir to Goddess Yamanavva.

Once Devadasis, these women are barred from marriage and are supposed to take care of their families. Usually these women end up having multiple male partners, who have no obligation or responsibilities.

“Shockingly, after the ban came into force in 1984, girls are being pushed into becoming Devadasis secretly. They do the ritual (of marriage) during night hours to ensure nobody knows. Unlike in the past, the rituals are not taking place at temples but at houses and within communities. We come to know only when these girls get pregnant or deserted by their male partners,” says Manjuala.

Stories That Hurt to Hear, Because They Should Never Have Happened

Ankita was in Class 10 when her parents forced her into the Devadasi system. Her elder brother had died. Poverty took a toll on the entire household. The family decided that if she became a Devadasi, she would never marry, never leave them, always earn for them.