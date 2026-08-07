ETV Bharat / state

Married Sister Eligible For Compassionate Appointment, Rules Chhattisgarh High Court

Bilaspur: In a significant ruling, the Chhattisgarh High Court has held that a married sister of an unmarried government employee is eligible for compassionate appointment after his death. According to the High Court, woman cannot be deprived of her constitutional rights solely on the basis of marital status and prejudice.

In the ruling related to compassionate appointment, the Chhattisgarh High Court has clarified that after the death of an unmarried government employee, his married sister cannot be denied compassionate appointment solely on the basis of marital status. The court stated that depriving a woman of her constitutional rights based on prejudice and marital status is not justified.

The case concerns Durgesh Mishra, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Bilaspur, who served as a public prosecutor. He died on June 13, 2018. Durgesh Mishra was unmarried. After his death, his married sister, Amita Dubey, applied for compassionate appointment.