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Married Sister Eligible For Compassionate Appointment, Rules Chhattisgarh High Court

The case concerns Durgesh Mishra, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Bilaspur, who served as a public prosecutor. He died on June 13, 2018.

Married Sister Eligible for Compassionate Appointment, Rules Chhattisgarh High Court
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:43 AM IST

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Updated : August 7, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST

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Bilaspur: In a significant ruling, the Chhattisgarh High Court has held that a married sister of an unmarried government employee is eligible for compassionate appointment after his death. According to the High Court, woman cannot be deprived of her constitutional rights solely on the basis of marital status and prejudice.

In the ruling related to compassionate appointment, the Chhattisgarh High Court has clarified that after the death of an unmarried government employee, his married sister cannot be denied compassionate appointment solely on the basis of marital status. The court stated that depriving a woman of her constitutional rights based on prejudice and marital status is not justified.

The case concerns Durgesh Mishra, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Bilaspur, who served as a public prosecutor. He died on June 13, 2018. Durgesh Mishra was unmarried. After his death, his married sister, Amita Dubey, applied for compassionate appointment.

However, the Home and General Administration Department rejected the application on September 19, 2019, stating that the state's compassionate appointment policy does not explicitly provide for the appointment of a married sister.

Challenging this decision, Amita Dubey filed a petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court. The petitioner argued that, according to the compassionate appointment policy, if a government servant dies unmarried, a married daughter can also be eligible for compassionate appointment on the recommendation of her parents. Therefore, a married sister cannot be denied this right.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the High Court accepted the petitioner's argument and set aside the state government's order rejecting the appointment. It also directed the government to reconsider the matter within four weeks and issue a new order in favour of the petitioner as per the rules.

Last Updated : August 7, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST

TAGGED:

COMPASSIONATE APPOINTMENT
CHHATTISGARH COURT
CHHATTISGARH HC RULING

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