Married Daughter Entitled To Ex-Gratia, Leave Encashment If She Is Sole Legal Heir: Madhya Pradesh HC

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that a married daughter is entitled to receive ex-gratia and leave encashment benefits if she is the sole surviving legal heir of a deceased government employee.

The order was passed on Tuesday by a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal.

In its order, the bench observed, "A married daughter, if she is the sole legal heir of the deceased, cannot be denied ex-gratia and leave encashment benefits. Such amounts must be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased employee."

Acting on a petition filed by one Prasanna Namdev, the daughter of Prabhat Kumar Namdev, the court pronounced the order and directed the authorities to release both amounts to the petitioner within 60 days.