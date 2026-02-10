ETV Bharat / state

Surrendered Naxalite Couples Marry Under Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Scheme in Bastar

By Akash Singh Thakur

Narayanpur/Dantewada/Sukma: Once known as place of fear and Naxalite violence, Abujhmad region is now a changed place with peace, trust, and social change. A case in point is 166 couples who tied the knot in Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana in Narayanpur district. These couples were once part of Naxalite group. They surrendered and started their new lives within the social mainstream. The mass marriage ceremonies were organised across Narayanpur, Dantewada and Sukma districts.

District Panchayat President Narayan Markam was also present at the ceremony. The surrendered Naxalite couples shared that during their time in the organisation, marriages were conducted deep inside forests with limited participation and strict restrictions. “There was no permission to expand families or live a normal household life,” they said.

“After surrendering, we were influenced by the government’s rehabilitation policies and welfare schemes. Today, we are getting married in the presence of our village, society and family,” said one rehabilitated Naxalite.

After the ceremony, the surrendered couples performed traditional dances to tribal music. Narayan Markam said that under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana, 166 couples, including seven surrendered Naxalite couples, were married. Women and Child Development Officer Lupendra Mahilange said the surrendered Naxalites, who are currently undergoing livelihood training, approached the administration and expressed that they would like to marry. “The administration welcomed their decision and facilitated their weddings under the scheme,” he said.