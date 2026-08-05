ETV Bharat / state

Marriage Ends in Just Seven Days; Indore Family Court Grants Divorce In Rare Case

Indore: A newlywed couple legally ended their marriage just seven days after entering into wedlock in Madhya Pradesh. According to court proceedings, the marriage collapsed after the bride revealed soon after reaching her matrimonial home that she had been in a relationship with another person before the wedding and that she had been forced into the marriage by her family.

The groom's family filed a petition for mutual divorce in the family court. Family Court advocate Varsha Gupta said that divorce cases typically take at least 18 months due to counselling sessions, hearings and legal procedures. However, the court treated this case differently because both parties agreed that there was no possibility of continuing with the marriage.

"The court found that the bride had been involved in another relationship before the marriage and had informed her in-laws about it immediately after the wedding. Since both the husband and his family had no objection to the divorce, the court granted the decree within seven days," Gupta said.