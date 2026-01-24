ETV Bharat / state

Vedic Mantras, Nikah Under One Roof: Temple Complex Hosts Hindu And Muslim Weddings In Haryana’s Nuh

Nuh: In a remarkable exhibition of brotherhood and harmony across communities, 15 couples, Muslims and Hindus among them, tied their knots at a mass marriage ceremony in Haryana’s Nuh on Friday.

The ceremony was organised by Sarv Samaj Kanya Vivah Samiti (All Community Girls' Marriage Committee) of Pingawan in the Bag Wala Temple complex. Under the same canopy, Vedic mantras were being chanted for Hindu weddings on one side, while a Maulvi (Muslim cleric) was performing Nikah (Muslim marriage) on the other. This scene was not only heartwarming but also a vibrant testament to the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (composite culture) of the Mewat region.

"Such gatherings promote our Ganga-Jamuna culture. Hindu-Muslim brotherhood has always existed in Mewat. Our effort is to further strengthen this brotherhood and ensure mutual respect. That's why we organised this conference, which showcased a beautiful example of Hindu-Muslim unity," said Shekhar, the head of the Sarv Samaj Kanya Vivah Samiti.

The weddings of 13 Hindu couples and two Muslim couples were solemnised at the event. The Bag Wala Temple premises were grandly decorated by the committee, transforming the entire complex into a festive venue. All the weddings were conducted free of charge.