Marriage Bureau Link Leads To Child Trafficking Racket In Andhra Pradesh
A gang in Andhra Pradesh used marriage bureau data to target poor families, kidnap infants, and sell them to childless couples, police said.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Machilipatnam/Vijayawada: What began as a routine interaction at a marriage bureau has spiralled into a chilling criminal case, with a group allegedly turning into an organised child trafficking gang in Andhra Pradesh.
The accused are suspected of targeting infants from vulnerable families and selling them to childless couples.
From Marriage Bureau To Crime Network
According to police, the accused first met while exploring matrimonial alliances. Initially working as scrap collectors and daily wage labourers in Vijayawada’s Singh Nagar area, they gradually drifted towards illegal activities, lured by the promise of quick money. Over time, this led them into the disturbing trade of child trafficking.
Targeting Vulnerable Families
Investigators revealed that the gang used information obtained through marriage bureaus and intermediaries about couples seeking adoption.
They then identified extremely poor families, beggars, and nomadic communities struggling to raise children. In some instances, the accused allegedly offered money to parents, while in others, they resorted to kidnapping.
A senior police official said, “The accused created a network where demand and supply were matched illegally. They would either lure parents or abduct infants and then sell them to childless couples.”
Temple Kidnapping Among Most Disturbing Cases
One of the most shocking incidents involved a daily wage labourer from Odisha. While visiting a temple in Vijayawada, her 10-month-old son was allegedly snatched using deception and later sold to a couple. In another case, a 16-month-old boy was also abducted and trafficked.
Operations Spread Across Multiple Areas
Police said the gang operated across Vijayawada’s One Town area and Machilipatnam, distributing children to buyers and sharing profits among members. So far, investigators have traced three more infants linked to the racket and arrested several middlemen who facilitated the deals.
Rescue And Arrests
In a major breakthrough, police rescued the Odisha woman’s child and informed her while she was searching for him in Bengaluru. A woman identified as the alleged mastermind now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and human trafficking. Three women and several other gang members have been arrested, while others remain at large.
Wider Links Under Probe
Authorities are probing possible connections between this gang and larger organised trafficking networks. The case has once again underscored the urgent need for stricter monitoring of illegal adoption practices and stronger safeguards for vulnerable children.
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