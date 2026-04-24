ETV Bharat / state

Marriage Bureau Link Leads To Child Trafficking Racket In Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam/Vijayawada: What began as a routine interaction at a marriage bureau has spiralled into a chilling criminal case, with a group allegedly turning into an organised child trafficking gang in Andhra Pradesh.

The accused are suspected of targeting infants from vulnerable families and selling them to childless couples.

From Marriage Bureau To Crime Network

According to police, the accused first met while exploring matrimonial alliances. Initially working as scrap collectors and daily wage labourers in Vijayawada’s Singh Nagar area, they gradually drifted towards illegal activities, lured by the promise of quick money. Over time, this led them into the disturbing trade of child trafficking.

Targeting Vulnerable Families

Investigators revealed that the gang used information obtained through marriage bureaus and intermediaries about couples seeking adoption.

They then identified extremely poor families, beggars, and nomadic communities struggling to raise children. In some instances, the accused allegedly offered money to parents, while in others, they resorted to kidnapping.

A senior police official said, “The accused created a network where demand and supply were matched illegally. They would either lure parents or abduct infants and then sell them to childless couples.”