ETV Bharat / state

Markets Remain Shut At Many Places In Punjab On Sanitation Workers' 'Bandh' Call

Police officers stand guard as people pass by a closed market during the Punjab bandh called by the Valmiki community to protest against the alleged lathicharge on sanitation workers in Barnala, in Jalandhar on July 27, 2026 ( ANI )

Chandigarh/Hoshiarpur: Markets and commercial establishments remained shut on Thursday at many places in Punjab following a state-level 'bandh' call by sanitation workers against the Barnala lathi-charge incident. Sanitation workers also held protests at several places against the state government, demanding action against police officials involved in the lathi-charge incident.

On July 22, police resorted to a lathi-charge on sanitation workers after they allegedly hurled stones and garbage bags at police in Barnala in an alleged attempt to thwart a cleanliness drive undertaken by the local municipal corporation and district authorities.

Normal life was affected at several places in Punjab as almost all shops and business establishments remained closed. However, hospitals, medical stores, ambulance services and other emergency services remained functional.

Main markets in many places, including Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, and Samana in Patiala, remained shut due to the 'bandh' call. In Hoshiarpur, workers of the Municipal Corporation Safai Karamchari Union, including a large number of women workers, led by the union's president, Karanjot Adiya, assembled at the Municipal Corporation complex before taking out a protest march through the city's main bazaars on two-wheelers.

The protesters carried black flags and brooms, wore black armbands and raised slogans against the Punjab government.