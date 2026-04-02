ETV Bharat / state

Markapuram Bus Tragedy: Probe Reveals Vehicle Broke Down Thrice, Driver Had No License

A file photo of the bus in flames after the accident in Markapuram. ( IANS )

Markapuram: A shocking trail of negligence has emerged in the recent bus tragedy near Markapuram in Andhra Pradesh, where 14 people were killed after a private bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck.

Investigations reveal that the accident was not merely unfortunate but the result of a series of reckless decisions that endangered passengers from the very start of the journey. The bus, which started from Jagtial, reportedly broke down three times before reaching Markapuram.

At Yerragondapalem, it remained stranded for nearly an hour. When the driver contacted the owner requesting a replacement vehicle, he was allegedly told none was available. Though the bus eventually restarted, a cleaner named Yuvaraj, who did not possess a valid driving license, took over the wheel.

Instead of taking the regular route via Darsi and Podili, the bus was diverted towards Markapuram, which proved catastrophic. On the outskirts of the town, the bus rammed into a tipper truck and was engulfed in flames, claiming 14 lives and leaving several others injured.

According to Markapuram DSP U Nagaraju, both Yuvaraj and the bus owner Harikrishna Reddy have been arrested under non-bailable sections. "The accused knowingly risked passengers' lives. The bus was in poor mechanical condition, and the person driving it didn't possess a license to drive," he said.