Markapuram Bus Crash: Arunachal Registration Raises Serious Questions
Bus re-registered in low-tax Arunachal Pradesh allegedly skipped proper inspection, exposing loopholes in inter-state transport rules and enforcement.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Amaravati: Less than six months after a tragic private bus fire near Kurmool in Andhra Pradesh that killed 19 passengers, another deadly accident in Rayavaram near Markapuram in the state has raised fresh concerns over transport safety and regulation. The latest tragedy, involving a Harikrishna Travels bus, claimed 13 lives and has triggered serious questions about the vehicle's registration and fitness certification.
Unlike the Kurnool bus, which was registered in Odisha, the Markapuram bus was registered in Arunachal Pradesh but was operating regularly between Jagtial in Telangana and Kalikiri in Andhra Pradesh. This has led authorities to question whether the vehicle was taken to Arunachal Pradesh for its mandatory fitness inspection conducted in December last year.
According to records, the bus was first registered in Lakshadweep in March 2017 as a 41-seater. It was later modified into a sleeper coach in 2024 and subsequently re-registered in Arunachal Pradesh. Its Fitness Certificate (FC) is valid until December 9 this year. As per the rules, such certificates require a physical inspection of the vehicles. However, officials suspect that in several cases, certificates are issued remotely through middlemen, sometimes even via video calls, allowing unfit vehicles to operate.
Survivors of the accident alleged serious mechanical issues. Some passengers claimed the steering system locked just before the crash, while others said the bus had broken down earlier that day and was quickly repaired before resuming the journey.
The incident also highlights a growing trend where bus operators register vehicles in low-tax states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Odisha to reduce costs. While Andhra Pradesh charged about Rs 6.4 lakh annually as tax for a 40-seater bus, Arunachal Pradesh charged around Rs 40,000
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