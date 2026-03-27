ETV Bharat / state

Markapuram Bus Crash: Arunachal Registration Raises Serious Questions

Amaravati: Less than six months after a tragic private bus fire near Kurmool in Andhra Pradesh that killed 19 passengers, another deadly accident in Rayavaram near Markapuram in the state has raised fresh concerns over transport safety and regulation. The latest tragedy, involving a Harikrishna Travels bus, claimed 13 lives and has triggered serious questions about the vehicle's registration and fitness certification.

Unlike the Kurnool bus, which was registered in Odisha, the Markapuram bus was registered in Arunachal Pradesh but was operating regularly between Jagtial in Telangana and Kalikiri in Andhra Pradesh. This has led authorities to question whether the vehicle was taken to Arunachal Pradesh for its mandatory fitness inspection conducted in December last year.

According to records, the bus was first registered in Lakshadweep in March 2017 as a 41-seater. It was later modified into a sleeper coach in 2024 and subsequently re-registered in Arunachal Pradesh. Its Fitness Certificate (FC) is valid until December 9 this year. As per the rules, such certificates require a physical inspection of the vehicles. However, officials suspect that in several cases, certificates are issued remotely through middlemen, sometimes even via video calls, allowing unfit vehicles to operate.