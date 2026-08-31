ETV Bharat / state

Marital Status Can't Disqualify Daughters From Compassionate Jobs: Chhattisgarh HC

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed a bank to grant compassionate appointments to two married daughters of deceased employees, observing that their marital status should not be treated as a disqualification when the bank's scheme makes no distinction between a married son and a daughter.

Rejecting the daughters' claims solely on marital status was arbitrary, discriminatory, and legally unsustainable in law, a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal said in the order on July 30.

If marriage does not disqualify a son from being considered a dependent family member, the same principle must apply when assessing the case of a daughter, the HC noted.

It held that denial of compassionate appointment to married daughters solely based on their marital status, when married sons had been granted the same benefit under the scheme, was arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

The court allowed two separate appeals filed by Sheena David (33) of Bilaspur and Ankita Mishra (32) of Raipur challenging the HC's single-bench order.

Their fathers had died in harness while working with the Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank, and their claims for compassionate appointment were rejected because they were married.

The HC set aside a May 7 order of the single bench and the consequential orders rejecting their claims, and directed the bank to issue orders of compassionate appointment in their favour to suitable posts commensurate with their educational qualifications.

The women's marital status should not be treated as a disqualification, the court said and directed that the appointments be made within 90 days from the date of receipt of its order.

It observed that the bank's scheme defines a dependent family member to include a "wholly dependent son" and a "wholly dependent daughter", but does not classify daughters as married or unmarried. "Thus, the scheme itself makes dependency, and not marital status, the determinative criterion," the HC observed.