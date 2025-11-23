Marital Dispute: Alive Woman Marked Dead In Voter List By BLO Husband In Murshidabad
Accused BLO, Prabhakar Mondal, has been issued a show-cause notice as to why he recommended deletion of his wife's name marking her as dead.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST
Behrampore: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) has allegedly marked his alive wife dead over marital dispute. The woman has lodged a complaint against her husband at the District Magistrate's (DM) office.
The bizarre incident took place in Pilki under Sagardighi block of West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Sagardighi BLO has served a show-cause notice to accused BLO and para-teacher at a primary school, Prabhakar Mondal, based on his wife's complaint.
Prabhakar, resident of Pilki under Sagardighi police station area, got married to Tumpa Das of Kadamtala in Aurangabad under Suti police station area seven years ago. They, however, have been living separately since March 2024 due to a marital dispute. They have a son who lives with his father.
Tumpa has alleged that her husband, who is the BLO of Booth No. 149 in Pilki, Sagardighi, misused his position to get her name deleted, resulting which she did not receive her enumeration form during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She is also a voter in Booth No. 149.
Upon discovering that her name has been struck out, Tumpa, accompanied by her father, lodged written complaints against her husband with Murshidabad DM, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jangipur, and the BDO of Sagardighi.
Based on the complaint, Jangipur SDO Gaddam Sudhir Kumar Reddy has instructed the Sagardighi BDO to investigate the matter.
BDO Shitanshunath Chakraborty said, “A show-cause notice has been issued to the BLO asking why he recommended the deletion of his wife's name by marking her dead.”
Tumpa is thus running from pillar to post to prove she is alive and get her name restored to the voter list. “My name has been deleted from the voter list while both of his sisters' names are present,” she complained.
“When I went to inquire about my enumeration form, I saw that my name had been stamped 'deleted'. When I asked my husband, he said, ‘You are dead to me, so I deleted your name.’ He has forcibly kept our five-year-old son with him. A case regarding custody is ongoing in court.”
When contacted, Prabhakar said, “I mistakenly marked Tumpa as dead. It was an error. My sisters’ names also appear in two places. I have asked for one entry to be removed.”
