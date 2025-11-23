ETV Bharat / state

Marital Dispute: Alive Woman Marked Dead In Voter List By BLO Husband In Murshidabad

Behrampore: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) has allegedly marked his alive wife dead over marital dispute. The woman has lodged a complaint against her husband at the District Magistrate's (DM) office.

The bizarre incident took place in Pilki under Sagardighi block of West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Sagardighi BLO has served a show-cause notice to accused BLO and para-teacher at a primary school, Prabhakar Mondal, based on his wife's complaint.

Prabhakar, resident of Pilki under Sagardighi police station area, got married to Tumpa Das of Kadamtala in Aurangabad under Suti police station area seven years ago. They, however, have been living separately since March 2024 due to a marital dispute. They have a son who lives with his father.

Tumpa has alleged that her husband, who is the BLO of Booth No. 149 in Pilki, Sagardighi, misused his position to get her name deleted, resulting which she did not receive her enumeration form during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She is also a voter in Booth No. 149.

Upon discovering that her name has been struck out, Tumpa, accompanied by her father, lodged written complaints against her husband with Murshidabad DM, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jangipur, and the BDO of Sagardighi.